Donna Kelce Teams Up with GameChanger to Celebrate Grandparents Who Never Miss a Youth Sports Moment

GameChanger is partnering with Donna Kelce — a mom and grandmother who has spent decades cheering from the sidelines — to reward one deserving family with their very own Gran Cave: a fully outfitted living room transformation designed to put the "grand" in grandma. A modern twist on the classic man cave, the Gran Cave empowers today's youth sports superfan to create their own tech-forward setup, making it easy to follow every grandkid's game on GameChanger while incorporating all the cozy living room essentials needed to stream multiple games at once.

The NYC Gran Cave demo space was created to bring the concept to life, offering media and fans an immersive look at what a dream game-day setup for today's youth sports superfan could feel like. Designed with intentional "easter eggs" and nostalgic touches — from customized sports-themed air fresheners to curated memorabilia celebrating the essential role grandparents play in the youth sports village — the space was filled with details woven throughout the campaign experience. Families can enter for the opportunity to win their own Gran Cave package and a GameChanger Premium subscription at gc.com/grancave beginning today, May 18, 2026, through May 31, 2026.

"At GameChanger, we believe that every young athlete deserves to have their village watching and supporting them for every moment, near or far. "In fact, our data shows that over 83% of games streamed on our platform have fans tuning in from outside the team's home state, many of whom are grandparents, with the average game being watched across more than three different states," said Sameer Ahuja, GameChanger President and DICK'S Sporting Goods Senior Vice President. "For grandparents, keeping up with multiple grandkids across different teams can be a logistical challenge, but the desire to make every game remains the same. The Gran Cave brings our mission to life by transforming any living room into the best seat in the house."

As youth sports continue to grow in popularity and commitment, with more time spent on practice, games, and travel, GameChanger is on a mission to bridge the distance by empowering families to virtually tune in, especially grandparents. Powered by GameChanger's broadcast-quality features — including live streaming in full HD, a signature scoreboard, and big-screen casting — the platform treats every youth matchup like the game of the week. With innovative tools like automatic highlight reels, box scores, and game alerts, GameChanger makes it easier for grandparents to seamlessly follow the action with the same professional feel of a major league broadcast.

"I know firsthand how challenging it is to be at every game in person, and I also know how much it means to have mom or grandma cheering you on from afar," said Donna Kelce. "GameChanger makes that connection possible, and I'm so excited to help award one family their own Gran Cave so they can support the most important players in their lives."

Starting today, families are invited to submit their stories to enter to win the Gran Cave makeover at gc.com/grancave . GameChanger is also giving away 365 free Premium subscriptions to those who enter but don't win the "Gran(d)" Prize.

How to Enter:

Starting May 18 at 9:00 AM ET, grandparents or their families are invited to visit gc.com/grancave to submit a brief story (up to 100 words) nominating themselves or a deserving grandparent in their life. Submissions should highlight why the nominee deserves to win, sharing their passion for supporting youth sports and the meaningful role they play in showing up for and cheering on the young athletes in their lives. Entrants are also encouraged to upload a photo or video to accompany their story.

The total prize package is valued at over $10,000 and is designed to provide a complete professional-grade viewing overhaul. This includes a top-of-the-line large-screen smart TV, a premium multi-speaker surround sound system, and a $5,000 gift card to fully deck out the ultimate fan space at home. The winner will also receive credit to pick out curated fan gear from DICK'S Sporting Goods and a GameChanger Premium subscription to ensure they never miss a play.

The Gran Cave contest officially closes on May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. One "Gran(d)" Prize winner and 365 first-prize winners will be selected and announced in June 2026.

Contest Terms & Conditions:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal U.S. residents of (48) U.S. & D.C. (excl. AK & HI), 18+. Ends 11:59 PM ET on 5/31/2026. Subject to Official Rules (including judging criteria, prize descriptions, etc.) available at www.gc.com/grancave . Void where prohibited. Sponsor: GameChanger Media, Inc.

GameChanger:

GameChanger empowers youth sports coaches, families, organizations, and athletes to stay connected through live streaming, team management, statistics, and scorekeeping. Available on iOS, Android, and the web, GameChanger covers nearly 10M games annually and 1M+ teams a year. The live streaming and team management technology is available for all youth sports, with deep stats and scorekeeping capability for baseball, softball and basketball. GameChanger is based in New York City and is owned and operated by DICK'S Sporting Goods.

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SOURCE GameChanger