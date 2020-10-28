Donna Peeples Joins Envestnet's Executive Leadership Team as Chief Relationship Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) announces that Donna Peeples has joined the firm as Chief Relationship Officer. In this newly created role, Ms. Peeples will lead Envestnet's sales strategy and relationship management initiatives across all business lines for Wealth and Data & Analytics.

"Donna has extensive experience in driving high-performing teams and leadership roles in a variety of industries, where she has accumulated expertise in delivery management, process improvements, revenue, and operational oversight for leading start-up organizations," said Stuart DePina, President of Envestnet. "Donna's background gives her a unique insight into Envestnet's entrepreneurial spirit and opportunities for growth, while elevating the client experience by aligning the entire client lifecycle from onboarding to engaging and growing with our platform."

Prior to joining Envestnet, Ms. Peeples was Senior Vice President and Chief Client Officer at Fidelity Information Services (FIS), with responsibility for the pre- and post-sales experience for clients of this $89 billion market-cap company. Ms. Peeples's previous roles include President and Chief Customer Officer of Pypestream, a SaaS technology startup that provides AI and automation solutions for customer interactions. She also served as Chief Customer Officer at AIG, where she led the development and implementation of end-to-end customer communication, management, service delivery strategies, and practices for customers across more than 60 lines of commercial and consumer insurance in over 130 countries worldwide.

"Envestnet has been laser-focused on supporting financial professionals since its founding 20 years ago, and this continual drive around customer-centric support across the firm's financial wellness network will lead this industry forward," said Donna Peeples, Chief Relationship Officer of Envestnet. "I look forward to being a champion for our customers' needs so they can support their clients' goals and grow their practices."

