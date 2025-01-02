Donna VanderVries is 2025 IAAO President

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Donna VanderVries, CAE, AAS, PPS, Esq. assumed the office of President of the International Association of Assessing Officers (IAAO) on Jan. 1, 2025. As the IAAO President, Ms. VanderVries is Chair of the Board of Directors. She will preside over all meetings of the Board and membership.

She has been an IAAO member since 2001 and served on the Board from 2019-2021 as a director, Vice President in 2023, and President-Elect/Treasurer in 2024. She has also served on the IAAO Governance, Finance, Planning and Rules, and Professional Development committees, along with the Professional Designations Subcommittee, and as an IAAO Representative.

In addition, she has served on The Appraisal Foundation Appraisal Practices Board and Appraiser Qualifications Board; the Mid-Michigan Association of Assessing Officers Board; the Michigan Assessors Association Board; and the Michigan Association of Equalization Directors Board. Ms. VanderVries has served as Muskegon County (Michigan) Equalization Director for more than 17 years and also has served as an adjunct professor for 18 years.

She received an accounting degree from Wright State University, a law degree from The Ohio State University, and a master's degree in Tax from the University of Cincinnati. She has achieved the following IAAO designations: Assessment Administration Specialist (AAS), Certified Assessment Evaluator (CAE), and Personal Property Specialist (PPS). She also has received the Accredited Senior Appraiser from the American Society of Appraisers and is a Certified General Appraiser and a Michigan Master Assessing Officer, as well as a CPA and attorney.

In elections in November to join Ms. VanderVries on the IAAO Executive Committee for one-year terms, members elected William Healey, RES, Chief Assessor, City of Lewiston, Maine as IAAO Vice President; and Terry Taylor, CAE, RES, AAS, FIAAO, Director Real Estate Residential Valuation, Orange County, Florida as Vice President. 2024 IAAO President Rebecca L. Malmquist, CAE, City Assessor, Minneapolis, Minnesota will remain on the IAAO Executive Committee in 2025 as Immediate Past President.

In addition, new IAAO Board members elected in November for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1 were:

Region 1 Director - Allen Jolley, Principal Appraiser, Los Angeles County, California

Region 2 Director - Ginny Whipple, AAS, Bartholomew County Assessor, Columbus, Indiana

Region 3 Director - Scott Russell, AAS, PPS, RES, Property Appraiser, Monroe County, Florida

Associate Director - Billy Burle, Director, Sales and Customer Service, Data Cloud Solutions, a Woolpert Company, Spring Hill, Tennessee

Background

IAAO is the leading nonprofit, educational and research association for individuals in the assessment profession and others with an interest in property valuation and taxation. IAAO's mission is to be a global community of diverse mass appraisal professionals advancing fair and equitable property appraisal, assessment administration, and property tax policy through professional development, research, standards, and technical assistance. IAAO currently serves more than 8,000 members worldwide.

