Donner Partners with Renowned Musicians Institute to Advance Outreach in Music Education, Music Careers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donner, leading manufacturer in innovative musical instrument gear, has partnered with the Musician's Institute (MI) in Hollywood, California, in a joint effort to enhance music education and foster music research and development.

The highlight of this new partnership will see Musicians Institute provide a dedicated room, dubbed the Donner Room, allowing MI students to stay up-to-date with current industry standards by having direct access to the latest instruments and equipment from Donner. Additionally, Donner artists will host masterclasses and workshops at MI to give music students a professional understanding of today's music industry.

"Musicians Institute has chosen to partner with Donner [because of] its reputation as an upcoming and innovative music instruments and equipment company," said Dr. Rachel Yoon, Chief Academic Officer at Musicians Institute. "Donner's diverse product lines offer a wide range of opportunities for experimentation and innovation, aligning with MI's commitment to providing cutting-edge education and resources to its students. This partnership allows MI to stay at the forefront of musical technology and teaching methods, ensuring students have access to the latest industry advancements."

"This partnership will allow MI to showcase cutting-edge technology to our students in an industry that is constantly evolving," added Carolann Mota, Director of Artist and Career Services at Musicians Institute. "Donner's engagement will introduce fresh perspectives on gear, open new career pathways, and inspire creative thinking at masterclasses with in-demand musicians."

"At Donner, we believe music is a powerful force for positive change. Our vision is to make high-quality musical instruments accessible to musicians at all levels and create a lasting impact on music communities worldwide," said Amber Chui, Director of Global Brand Marketing at Donner, "The partnership is a powerful step toward revolutionizing music education. By supporting masterclasses and providing cutting-edge products, MI and Donner aim to inspire the next generation of artists. This collaboration aligns with both parties' commitment to innovation and excellence, enhancing MI's educational offerings and allowing us to get closer to our users. We are set to make a lasting impact on the music industry, ensuring students have the tools and opportunities to thrive."

"I've had the pleasure of working closely with MI from the start of our partnership through various collaborations, witnessing the professionalism and passion that MI's faculty and students bring to music education, which aligns perfectly with Donner's mission." Hao Yan, Creative Strategy Director of Donner US, also shared his excitement. "Together, we're building a more vibrant and inclusive musical community. Our joint efforts aim to elevate the quality of music education and inspire the next generation of musicians who will shape the industry's future."

On-Campus Donner Masterclasses

Another cornerstone of this initiative will see Donner connect MI's students with experienced professionals who will provide an insider perspective on the music business through Donner-sponsored on-campus masterclasses. Led by an esteemed lineup of Donner Artists, the "Creating the Moment" masterclass series brought by Donner to MI has previously featured GRAMMY-nominated engineer and producer Yang Tan, GRAMMY-nominated guitarist ROCHA, talented MI Guitar program graduate Ruben Wan, and SoCal native drummer Andy Prado Jr.

Donner is also committed to providing hands-on marketing and music enterprise internship opportunities to MI's students. Donner encourages the next generation of musicians to work at the forefront of the industry and learn about market demands, helping them develop essential business skills and prepare for their careers. Additionally, MI students will be able to enjoy exclusive discounts on high-quality gear from Donner.

The R&D Partnership

With both MI and Donner positioned as leaders within the music industry, this new partnership will also explore joint projects related to instrument design, technology and pedagogy — with the potential for the partnership to yield exclusive custom Musicians Institute designs. The R&D portion of the partnership aims to enhance music education, improve instrument quality and contribute to the broader music industry.

Throughout the partnership, MI students will be able to engage in real-world testing and provide feedback on new products, giving them a unique insight into the product development process in the music industry.

A Special Donner Presence on MI's Campus

The final facet of the partnership will see Donner's presence on the Musicians Institute campus, which is located on the famed Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. MI will provide a dedicated room, dubbed the Donner Room, for the brand to utilize and display its gear.

About Donner

Founded in Guangzhou, China, Donner is a global leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality music equipment, catering to musicians and music lovers around the world. With a commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and playability, Donner continues to produce a diverse range of music gear, from synthesizers and effects pedals to guitars and audio interfaces. Visit DonnerMusic.com for more information.

About Musicians Institute

Founded in the heart of Hollywood, California, in 1977, Musicians Institute (MI) is a College of Contemporary Music built on the idea that musicians should teach — and learn from — other musicians in a creative, supportive environment.

About Creating the Moment Series

Brought by Donner to MI, the "Creating the Moment Series" is a series of on-campus masterclasses and clinics led by an esteemed lineup of Donner Artists. Previously featuring GRAMMY-nominated engineer and producer Yang Tan, GRAMMY-nominated guitarist ROCHA, talented MI Guitar program graduate Ruben Wan, and SoCal native drummer Andy Prado Jr., the series is designed to provide students with cutting-edge insights and techniques. By sharing their expertise, Donner artists help students stay ahead of industry trends and gain the practical knowledge needed to succeed in their musical careers.

