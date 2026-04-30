Donor Network West Releases 2025 Annual Report Highlighting Life-Saving Impact Across Northern California and Northern Nevada

More than 1,100 lives were saved through organ transplants, yet the need for more organ donors across the region continues.

SAN RAMON, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donor Network West, the federally-designated organ procurement organization for northern California and northern Nevada, has released its 2025 Report to Community, which details a significant year advancing the organization's mission to save and heal lives through organ, eye and tissue donation. Alongside its hospital partners and transplant centers, Donor Network West coordinated 465 organ donations, resulting in 1,269 organs transplanted—including 615 kidneys,120 hearts, 183 lungs and 332 livers—saving and healing the lives of 1,114 recipients.

In addition, Donor Network West facilitated 2,910 tissue donors, including from 397 mothers who participated in its Birth Tissue Donation program. Launched in 2025, the program offers expectant mothers an opportunity to donate umbilical cord and placental tissue after delivery, transforming tissue that would typically be discarded into a gift that supports transplantation, research and education. The organization also coordinated 5,544 research donations to support the advancement of new treatments for various diseases.

"Behind the report's numbers are real people whose lives have been forever changed—from transplant recipients rebuilding their futures, families finding meaning in loss and donors whose gifts saved and healed a life," said Janice Whaley, PhD., president and CEO of Donor Network West. "Our mission at Donor Network West is to honor those gifts by supporting patients and their loved ones, and by working tirelessly within our communities to help others understand the life-saving impact of organ, eye and tissue donation. We are proud to share this work through our Report to Community."

More than 100,000 people in the U.S. are on the national transplant waiting list, with a new person added to the list every eight to 10 minutes. Because of the limited availability of organs, roughly 17 people die each day while waiting. In California, more than 23,000 people are holding out hope, and across Nevada, more than 700 people are on the national waitlist. Donor Network West works daily across 45 counties within its regions to recover organs and tissues for transplant and research. It remains focused on educating the public and inspiring more people to register to become organ, eye and tissue donors.

Beyond the data, the report highlights powerful connect-to-purpose stories from across the organ donation community, including transplant recipients, donor families and individuals whose legacies live on through donation. These stories illustrate how one selfless decision can save and heal many, reinforcing the human impact behind the organization's mission.

To view the full 2025 Report to Community, learn more about organ and tissue donation, or register as a donor, go to DonorNetworkWest.org.

About Donor Network West

Donor Network West saves and heals lives by facilitating organ and tissue recovery for transplantation and research. Established in 1987, Donor Network West is designated and certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB), is a member of the Organ Donation Alliance and is an official Donate Life organization. Donor Network West is federally designated to serve 45 counties in northern California and northern Nevada, Donor Network West partners with the Department of Motor Vehicles and the state-authorized donor registries to help increase donor registration. For information, visit www.DonorNetworkWest.org and follow us on social media: @mydnwest.

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SOURCE Donor Network West