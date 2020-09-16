DonorSearch and Microsoft Tech for Social Impact Announce the First Donor Prospect Research App for the Power Platform

MARRIOTTSVILLE, Md., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

DonorSearch, the premier prospect research provider for nonprofits, has partnered with Microsoft's Tech for Social Impact to deliver DonorSearch for Microsoft--a game-changing application that empowers nonprofits to leverage Microsoft's cloud technology and crucial prospect intelligence to attain their missions.

Founded in 2007, DonorSearch's business model is predicated on a commitment to provide transparent, accurate, and affordable prospect intelligence to every corner of the non-profit space. Driven by the most robust and fastest growing wealth and charitable-giving data set in the industry, DonorSearch's focus on proven philanthropy shortens qualification time, informs strategy, and drives confident action. Microsoft Tech for Social Impact is a business unit of Microsoft Philanthropies, whose focus is to help the world's nonprofit organizations better leverage Microsoft cloud technology to reach their goals. This is delivered in a variety of ways, including free and discounted products, open source community collaborations, and reinvesting resources into the nonprofit community from its license revenues.

Power Platform Built

Built on the Microsoft Power Platform, DonorSearch for Microsoft delivers key data points and ratings, precisely identifying a nonprofit's best donor prospects by their financial capacity and philanthropic inclination. DonorSearch for Microsoft can plug right into the powerful Dynamics 365 CRM or any CRM built on the Dynamics 365 stack.

"Each nonprofit organization in the world relies on integrated prospect intelligence to meet fundraising and engagement goals. Microsoft and Tech for Social Impact are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with DonorSearch to introduce this game-changing solution-- a novel prospect research application built on the Microsoft Power Platform and connected to Microsoft's Nonprofit Accelerator. This revolutionary blend of technology and intelligence will accelerate precise action and maximize results." --Erik Arnold, Global CTO, Tech for Social Impact, Microsoft Philanthropies

Accelerated Action

With DonorSearch for Microsoft, organizations have a clear path for action through:

Custom workflows that systematically deliver DonorSearch prospect intelligence to contact records.

Prospect record segmentation for strategic prioritization

Detailed prospect profiles generated within the Microsoft platform.

the Microsoft platform. Custom entity integration of 70+ demographic, financial and giving data points

Keyword searching to focus on prospects with the greatest inclination.

"Fundraising success is rooted in understanding the passions, values, and capacity of the prospect--and then taking informed action. We are thrilled to partner with the Microsoft Tech for Social Impact team to fulfill our shared commitment to accelerate the success of nonprofits by delivering this ground-breaking combination of intelligence and technology," said Bill TeDesco, CEO and Founder, DonorSearch.

"Nonprofits need actionable intelligence to engage donors on their terms--now more than ever. DonorSearch's integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 empowers fundraisers to access and act upon proven philanthropy and wealth analytics in the context of their Nonprofit CRM. We were proud to partner with DonorSearch to deliver this game changing product." -- Dan Lamott, Threshold.World--Microsoft Tech for Social Impact Partner.

