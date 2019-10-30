Don't be Scared! CheapOair Has Tips to Avoid Travel Nightmares

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween might be a spooky good time, but most travelers would rather see a ghost than have a bad experience at the airport. CheapOair®, the leading provider of affordable flights, wants to help consumers avoid common pain points with some tricks that will make travel a treat.

Missing Luggage

Check-in as early as possible. Most travel nightmares begin with a rush to the airport and lost luggage is one of the most common and the most tedious travel setbacks.

"Checking-in at the last-minute may cause the airline baggage handlers to miss getting your luggage to your destination. Make sure you get the bar code for the luggage tag that goes on your bag. This is how the airlines can track your bag should they not be able to find the luggage. The bar code will save you a lot of time and frustration, trying to find your luggage," said Tom Spagnola, Senior Vice President of Supplier Relations at Fareportal.

It is also recommended that travelers place an itinerary inside their luggage in case the tag gets ripped off in transit. This will allow the airline to reunite consumers with their lost items a lot faster.

Missed Connections

There's nothing that gets the heart pumping faster than an airport-length sprint to another terminal. A missed connection could derail an entire vacation.

"Should you be taking a connection flight, try to avoid one that is less than one hour. The more room for error, the less likely you are to find yourself stranded and losing valuable time. With an abundance of restaurants, shops, and lounges now available at most major airports – a longer layover isn't as tiresome as it used to be," advised Spagnola.

Preparation is key. Travelers should plan the best they can by downloading an app (CheapOair offers one) that can keep them updated on flight times, delays, and gate changes. This will help circumvent any last-minute surprises that may lead to a missed flight.

For consumers that do miss their connections, see a gate agent immediately to confirm when then next flight will be available. As frustrating as it may feel, a cool head and a calm demeanor can work wonders when trying to get on another flight.

Passport Problems

A lost passport is everyone's worst fear but there are several other passport snafus' that can end a trip before it even begins.

As a rule of thumb, a passport should be valid up to 6-months AFTER the return date of your trip. It is also important that the document is not damaged in any way. A mangled passport can and will be denied by a TSA agent.

"Most people forget how easily a damaged passport could stop someone from getting on a flight. If there is damage beyond the usual "wear and tear" such as discoloration, ripped pages, or indecipherable details – that document is not fit for air travel. If you're unsure, it's always safest to get a new passport at least month before you're set to fly," remarked Ruben Bello, Vice President of International Operations at Fareportal.

