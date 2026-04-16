Don’t Bug Out, But… It’s Pest Season: How to Prepare Your Home This Spring

The Board-Certified Entomologists at NPMA Offer Simple Steps to Keep Pests Away

FAIRFAX, Va., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring signals a fresh start with warmer temperatures — but it also kicks off peak pest season. The board-certified entomologists at the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) are encouraging Americans to get ahead of unwanted pest problems from ants, termites, flies and more, with a spring-cleaning action plan. NPMA's recently released Bug Barometer® forecast warns of possible earlier-than-expected activity from pests nationwide.

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Prevention is important, because in surveys conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of NPMA, 36% of Americans have seen ants in their house, 29% of Americans have encountered mosquitoes in their homes last year, and 21% of Americans have seen a cockroach in their home.

"Following a Pest Prevention Checklist can keep those pesky bugs and rodents away and avoid infestations later," said board-certified entomologist, Dr. Michael Bentley with NPMA. Dr. Bentley recommends the following:

Kitchen : Store dry goods and pet food in airtight containers and wipe down cabinets and counters regularly to remove crumbs and spills.

: Store dry goods and pet food in airtight containers and wipe down cabinets and counters regularly to remove crumbs and spills. Bathroom & Laundry : Fix leaks under sinks and around tubs and ventilate damp areas like laundry rooms.

: Fix leaks under sinks and around tubs and ventilate damp areas like laundry rooms. Basement & Garage : Store items in sealed plastic bins and seal any cracks or holes.

: Store items in sealed plastic bins and seal any cracks or holes. Outside: Repair screens and weatherstripping, clean out gutters, trim back vegetation so it's not touching your house, and store firewood at least 20 feet away.

Dr. Bentley adds that a professional pest inspection can identify problem areas before they become full-blown infestations.

For more information and to find a trusted pest control professional near you, visit www.pestworld.org.

About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 4,000 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, X, TikTok and YouTube and @PestWorldOfficial on Instagram.

Survey Methodology

These surveys were conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of NPMA in 2025 among U.S. adults ages 18+. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For these studies, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

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SOURCE National Pest Management Association