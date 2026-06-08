Don't Let Bed Bugs Check In This Summer: What Every Traveler Needs to Know

The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) urges summer travelers to stay vigilant against hitchhiking pests this Bed Bug Awareness Week

FAIRFAX, Va., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With millions of Americans packing their bags for hotels, resorts and short-term rentals across the country, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is urging travelers to add one essential item to their pre-trip checklist: prevention. During Bed Bug Awareness Week, June 7–13, 2026, NPMA is shining a spotlight on the persistent threat of bed bugs and equipping consumers with the knowledge they need to avoid these unwanted guests.

"Every summer, there's a pattern of consumers checking into their accommodations, skipping the inspection and checking out with more than they bargained for," said Dr. Jim Fredericks, senior vice president of public affairs at NPMA. "Bed bugs are experts at staying out of sight until it's too late, so knowing what to look for and acting quickly when you find something can mean the difference between a relaxing vacation and a stressful infestation."

Bed bugs are small, reddish-brown pests that feed on human blood and can be found anywhere people spend time, from hotels, hospitals, offices and schools to public spaces like retail stores, movie theaters, libraries and even public transportation. Despite their reach, awareness among Americans remains alarmingly low. According to a survey conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of NPMA, only 32% of Americans can identify bed bugs and just 30% know how to inspect for them, leaving the majority of summer travelers unknowingly vulnerable to these elusive pests.

To keep summer bed bug-free, NPMA recommends the following precautions:

Upon arrival at a hotel or short-term rental, place luggage in the bathroom on a hard surface, not a carpet or fabric surface, before inspecting the room.

Pull back all bed linens and thoroughly examine mattress seams, corners and box springs for dark fecal stains, shed skins, eggshells or the bugs themselves.

Check behind the headboard, along the seams of upholstered furniture and inside nightstand drawers.

If signs of bed bugs are found, notify property management immediately and request a new, non-adjacent room.

After returning home, inspect and vacuum suitcases outside before bringing them indoors, and wash and dry clothing on high heat.

For more information on bed bugs and how to prevent them, visit BedBugsExposed.PestWorld.org. If you suspect an infestation, use NPMA's zip code locator to find a pest control professional in your area.

About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 4,000 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok and YouTube and @PestWorldOfficial on Instagram.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of NPMA between April 23 – April 27, 2026 among 2,051 U.S. adults ages 18+. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE National Pest Management Association