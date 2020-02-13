Don't Buy Travel Insurance Now for the Coronavirus, Says Squaremouth

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, explains why travelers concerned about the coronavirus should not purchase a new travel insurance policy for an existing trip.

Don't Pay for a Policy That Won't Cover Concerns

The biggest concern of travelers is being able to cancel a trip due to fear of contracting the coronavirus either during travel or at their destination. For those travelers, Squaremouth advises against purchasing a policy, as this type of outbreak doesn't fall under covered reasons to cancel on a standard policy.

Changes to cruise itineraries and flight cancellations are also major concerns for travelers. Although travelers may be inconvenienced and want to cancel their trip outright, most standard policies do not include an itinerary change or cancelled flight as a covered reason to cancel a trip. Limited reimbursement may be available under the travel delay benefit for travelers who experience trip delays due to itinerary changes or cancellations.

Coverage to Cancel for Any Reason Can Protect Future Travels

If travelers are still planning or just recently booked future trips, the Cancel for Any Reason benefit can provide the cancellation coverage most travelers are searching for. This upgrade costs around 40% more than a standard travel insurance policy, but it allows travelers to cancel a trip if they are afraid to travel due to the coronavirus and receive a 75% refund of their nonrefundable, prepaid trip costs.

Squaremouth launched the China - Coronavirus Outbreak Travel Insurance Information Center to explain coverage for the virus outbreak. This page is regularly updated by Squaremouth's travel insurance experts, and includes answers to frequently asked questions as well as official statements from providers.

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH

SQUAREMOUTH compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side . More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com .

Available Topic Expert:

Kasara Barto

kbarto@squaremouth.com

SOURCE Squaremouth

Related Links

http://www.squaremouth.com

