Don't Delay Weed Control Decisions until Spring

Next season's weed management planning should start now, according to WSSA member scientists

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall and winter are no time to stop thinking about weed management, caution Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) member scientists. Planning now for next season could mean the difference between staying ahead of problem weeds and being deluged with them during spring and summer.

Waterhemp, shown here in a corn field after harvest, is widely considered to be the most problematic weed in the Midwest, and it's spreading throughout the U.S. Photo by Kevin Bradley. Scouting during and after harvest can reveal weed escapes, like this waterhemp patch after corn harvest, that help to develop effective weed management tactics prior to spring. Photo by Kevin Bradley.

"With herbicide resistance continually evolving, weed control isn't simple anymore," says Aaron Hager, Ph.D., University of Illinois, Weed Science & IPM Extension Specialist, and WSSA member scientist. "It requires a plan, specific to your target weed, and a backup to the plan."

He urges farmers and landowners to attend winter meetings and listen to extension weed specialists as they discuss local weed problems, challenges, and science-derived solutions. Extension weed scientists in many states or regions also provide weed control guides or handbooks, such as the one for Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri, among other online resources, full of vital weed-management information.

"Plans are essential to control problem weeds, but the worst thing is not knowing you have a problem in the first place, which makes scouting so important throughout the growing season," adds Hager. "Even now, you could still have some opportunities to look for winter annuals, biennials or perennial weed species prior to making decisions for next year's growing season."

While farmers in northern U.S. states are likely finished or nearly finished with harvest and fall field work, those in southern U.S. states might still be wrapping up harvest, scouting and even performing weed management field work prior to year's end. "We're not done with harvest everywhere yet, and you can plan out a lot for next year by seeing where weeds are at harvest," says Kevin Bradley, Ph.D., WSSA member scientist, and University of Missouri, Weed Science Extension Specialist. "Making a plan this winter that targets your worst problem – in most places in the Midwest, it's pigweed or waterhemp – will prepare you for a solid start next season. Then, in the spring, when things start warming – go scouting again, see what's changed, and adjust your plan as needed."

Bradley also recommends looking into new technologies, such as seed impact mill attachments for combines that help destroy weed seed at harvest and minimize weed seed survival. "In the future, row crop production is likely to implement technologies currently being used for high-value vegetable crops, where autonomous robots, drones, and electrocution equipment are being used to successfully target and control weeds."

To learn more about WSSA and its online weed-management resources, visit: https://wssa.net/resources/. To learn more about seed impact mills and harvest weed seed control, visit this link: https://growiwm.org/how-harvest-weed-seed-control/.

About the Weed Science Society of America

The Weed Science Society of America is a nonprofit scientific society, founded in 1956 to encourage and facilitate the development of knowledge concerning weeds and their impact on the environment. The Society promotes research, education and extension outreach activities related to weeds, provides science-based information to the public and policy makers, fosters awareness of weeds and their impact on managed and natural ecosystems, and strengthens cooperation among weed science organizations across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit www.wssa.net.

