Electric Current Stymies Tall Fescue Seedheads

A new Weed Technology research article shows electrical weed control equipment provides a viable alternative to broadcast herbicides in Missouri pastures

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published research in the journal Weed Technology shows that two electrical control treatments in pastures could substantially reduce tall fescue seedhead production without significantly diminishing forage yield. Cattle producers commonly rely on tall fescue as a base forage in east-central and southeastern United States regions, which they typically supplement with legumes like alfalfa and white clover. However, tall fescue seedheads often contain toxin-producing fungi that can pose serious health threats to cattle that graze them.

Recent research in Missouri shows that electrocution can be used as a viable alternative to a broadcast herbicide treatment to control several weeds that commonly occur in mixed tall fescue and legume pastures -- without significantly impacting forage yield or causing legume injury. Photo by Kevin Bradley. This electric weed control unit transmits an electric current through any contacted plant, and it can help to both reduce tall fescue seedheads and control problem weeds in pastures. Photo by Kevin Bradley

"Our study showed that pastures with two electrocution treatments spaced two weeks apart could substantially reduce tall fescue seedheads in pastures without significantly reducing tall fescue yield," says Kevin Bradley, Ph.D., Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) member scientist; University of Missouri, Weed Science Extension Specialist; and the study's corresponding author. "The research also showed that electrocution can be used as a viable alternative to a broadcast herbicide treatment for the control of several weeds that commonly occur in mixed tall fescue and legume pastures without significantly impacting forage yield or causing legume injury."

Researchers conducted the study in six separate Missouri pastures during 2023 and 2024 using a Weed Zapper™ 6R30 electric weed control unit, with a 110,000-watt power takeoff (PTO)-driven generator connected to a 125-horsepower tractor. When turned on and the PTO engaged, the unit's copper boom sends an electric current through any contacted plant.

"Although two electrocution passes spaced two weeks apart resulted in significant visual signs of tall fescue injury, this did not translate into statistical differences in tall fescue forage yield," reports Bradley. "Total yields were similar between the nontreated control and all single-pass or two-pass electrocution treatments."

In addition to the health threat from cattle from ingesting tall fescue seedheads, another costly threat is any troublesome weed that can significantly reduce forage yield and/or quality. For example, bull thistle and musk thistle have been shown to reduce forage yield by 42 and 72 percent, respectively.

"Although some herbicides have proven effective in controlling certain broadleaf weeds in tall fescue pastures, the available choices are few that would not also eliminate most legumes," points out Bradley. "That's why the results from this research are so significant. Electrocution adds a helpful supplement or alternative to herbicide treatments for problem weeds in pastures, along with reducing tall fescue seedhead development, without harming forage quality or yield."

Overall, the study concluded that "electrocution is a viable alternative to herbicide treatment for the control of several weeds that commonly occur in mixed tall fescue and legume pastures in Missouri," notes Bradley. "The best electrocution treatments resulted in at least 77% control of common ragweed, ironweed, and common cocklebur over multiple sites, and blackberry, coralberry, and tall goldenrod over one location. Weed control with electrocution was typically highest when it was utilized over two passes rather than a single pass. Additionally, electrocution can minimize forage injury in mixed tall fescue/legume pastures by allowing selective control of all species present above the forage canopy."

More information about the study is available in the article: "Evaluation of Electrocution for Weed Control and Tall Fescue Seedhead Reduction in Missouri Pastures." This research article is among others recently featured online in Weed Technology, a WSSA journal, published by Cambridge University Press. Bradley can be contacted about the study at [email protected].

About Weed Technology

Weed Technology is a journal of the Weed Science Society of America, a nonprofit scientific society focused on weeds and their environmental impact. Weed Technology publishes original research and scholarships in the form of peer-reviewed articles focused on understanding how weeds are managed. The journal focuses on applied aspects concerning weed management in agricultural systems, weed/crop management systems, new weed problems, new technologies for weed management, herbicides used to manage undesired vegetation, and special articles emphasizing technology transfer to improve weed control. To learn more, visit www.wssa.net.

