Don't get bent out of shape doing yoga

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), in 2016, emergency departments, doctors' offices and clinics treated 23,873 patients for yoga-related injuries.

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) offers safety tips to help individuals prevent injuries and reap the benefits of yoga.

"The key to a successful yoga workout is using proper form," said AAOS spokesperson and orthopaedic spine and trauma surgeon Brett Freedman, MD. "When the technique of yoga is compromised, the body is placed at an increased risk of injury. New participants should work with a qualified instructor until they are confident in their practice."

The AAOS recommends the following tips to prevent yoga-related injuries:

If you have any medical conditions or injuries, speak to your doctor before participating in any yoga.

Discuss any known illness or injury with your yoga instructor prior to the class so that he or she can recommend pose modifications.

Learn what type of yoga you are performing. There are hundreds of different forms of yoga, some more strenuous than others. It is important to learn which type of yoga will best suit your needs.

Select the class level that is appropriate for you. Beginners should start slowly and learn the basics first -- such as breathing -- rather than trying to stretch too far.

Wear appropriate clothing that allows for proper movement.

Warm up thoroughly before a yoga session -- cold muscles, tendons, and ligaments are vulnerable to injury.

If you are unsure of a pose or movement, ask questions.

Know your limits. Do not try positions beyond your experience or comfort level.

Keep hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, especially if participating in "hot" yoga.

Listen to your body. If you are experiencing pain or exhaustion while participating in yoga, stop or take a break. If pain persists, talk to your doctor.

More Information about the AAOS

With more than 38,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS provides educational programs for orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals, champions and advances the highest quality musculoskeletal care for patients, and is the authoritative source of information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related issues.

