Don't Let Phantom Power Trick You into Higher Energy Use This Season

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy vampires. Phantom load. Standby power. All have an eternal thirst for electricity and all can have a sinister impact on monthly energy bills.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is helping customers detect those sneaky, round-the-clock appliances and devices that silently drain energy from your home or business, even when they are in standby mode or turned off.

The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) estimates idle loads can account for up to 10% of a typical household's electric bill and are roughly responsible for 1% of global carbon emissions. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, these always-on devices can cost the average household up to $100 a year, depending on energy usage and where you live.

"Energy vampires feed on everyday habits, but eliminating them doesn't require a big investment," said David Poster, PG&E Director, Building Electrification and Efficiency. "Small shifts in how you manage your energy use can lower your monthly bills and support a more sustainable future."

Watt-Wasting Offenders

The Standby Power Project identified some of the biggest energy-sucking devices:

Desktop computer

Computer monitor

Smart Speakers/Smart Home Devices

Phone/Tablet chargers

Gaming consoles

Modem/Internet router

Television

Cable box

Coffee maker

Printer

Toaster

Garlic-free Guidance to Save

Taking a proactive approach can reduce standby power use by about 20%, according to LBNL.

Unplug devices when not in use. The older the appliance, the greater savings you'll likely see.

Use smart power strips, which allow you to group your gadgets and shut off hidden energy drains with a single switch.

Turn lights off when you leave the room.

Upgrade to Energy Star® certified appliances.

Use PG&E's free energy and money-saving online tools: Home Energy Checkup and Energy Action Guide.

Sign up for HomeIntel: a free program for PG&E customers with a Smart Meter, includes a free Smart Audit account and personal energy coach.

Use a Kill A Watt® Meter: a device that plugs into the wall to read how much energy is being consumed by an electrical device.

Use a Plug Load Logger: a device that measures and records power and energy consumption and provides time-stamped information for a detailed analysis. Both devices are available to borrow at the PG&E Energy Centers Tool Lending Library (shipping rates may apply) or check your local library for availability. The devices can also be purchased online or at your nearest hardware store.



You can also lower energy bills and save money by building an Energy Efficiency DIY Toolkit. With an investment in energy-efficient materials, customers can save hundreds of dollars each year.

Energy Efficiency Support Programs

Energy Savings Assistance (ESA): provides income-eligible customers with energy-savings improvements at no charge.

GoGreen Financing: a statewide program which offers affordable financing for energy efficiency upgrades to help homeowners and renters reduce their energy use.

Other Ways to Save

HomeIntel brings energy-saving strategies to life. Watch this video as a personal energy coach helps identify and eliminate costly power drains.

Additional energy and money-saving strategies that can help customers prepare for the cooler temperatures can be found at pge.com.

