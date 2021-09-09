Don't Let This Love Go To Waste. Give New Life To Taco Bell® Hot Sauce Packets Via TerraCycle®

Taco Bell's hot sauce packets have been there for all sorts of pivotal life moments, from spicing up a meal to inspiring creative outfits and aiding marriage proposals. While the beloved packets provide such promise, they are made of commonly used single-use flexible film materials, which unfortunately leads to 8.2 billion used packets a year ending up in a landfill.

"As simple as it sounds, it's important to remember to first reduce our consumption habits, then reuse products wherever possible, and then recycle," said Missy Schaaphok, Taco Bell's Director of Global Nutrition & Sustainability. "We're excited that TerraCycle has provided a way for us to extend the life cycle of our iconic sauce packets as we reevaluate the rest of our packaging suite."

TerraCycle is an international recycling leader that collects traditionally non-recyclable items, cleans them, then melts and remolds them into hard plastic that can be used to make recycled products. That means one day, used hot sauce packets will be transformed and given a spicier second life. Since more than 75% of Taco Bell transactions currently take place at the drive-thru and fans eat their meal out-of-restaurant, customers can mail-in their packets via four simple steps:

Sign up for a TerraCycle account, if you don't already have one. Collect empty sauce packets within a cardboard box or any other recyclable container you already have on hand. Once your collection box is full, log into your TerraCycle account to download and print a free shipping label. Ship your box via UPS.

In other words? Sign up, sauce, send, repeat. These instructions will be available at tacobell.com/terracycle and via QR codes found where customers obtain their restaurant sauce packets: at the drive-thru and inside near condiment stations and trash receptacles. It may sound strange to save used hot sauce packets, but TerraCycle has seen success with similar collection programs for coffee capsules, chewing gum and more.

"Since our founding, TerraCycle has made it our mission to 'Eliminate the Idea of Waste' and provide solutions for items that are not traditionally recyclable curbside," said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle. "This first of its kind recycling program not only highlights the forward-thinking nature of Taco Bell, but also marks a huge step forward for the quick service industry on its journey towards more sustainable business practices."

Since announcing the partnership in April, Taco Bell and TerraCycle have been working through logistics, including health and safety considerations, and are simultaneously determining the most feasible way to collect packets in-restaurant. Based on testing and past experience, TerraCycle's tried and true mail-back model will be used to help customers minimize their transportation footprint and ship their box of saved sauce packets once full. The results of this pilot launch will determine the most viable long-term solutions for Taco Bell moving forward. Simultaneously, Taco Bell is testing other ways to reduce packaging waste, like assessing the impact of using quesadilla bags that no longer include PFAs or plastic windows and that use recyclable paper.

Despite the challenges of the last year and a half, Taco Bell recognizes the continued importance of working towards its commitment to make all consumer-facing packaging recyclable, compostable, or reusable by 2025 in its restaurants across the globe. Partnering with TerraCycle is a first step, but not the final step, in identifying viable solutions quickly and efficiently. Listen to the CEO of Taco Bell, Mark King, discuss this work with Tom Szaky on a recent episode of his podcast, Recipe for Restless Creativity, here.

Taco Bell is on an ever-evolving journey to feed people's lives with unexpected good. From providing customizable options for any lifestyle, to empowering its team members, to protecting the planet, Taco Bell is always working to Live Más.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com/news or at www.TacoBell.com/popular-links . You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on Facebook , Instagram , Taco Bell's Twitter , Taco Bell News' Twitter , TikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel. For updates on how Taco Bell is navigating COVID-19, click here .

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its new division, Loop, is the first shopping system that gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding more than 15 years ago and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com .

Laura Nedbal – Taco Bell Corp.

[email protected]

Danielle Karnbach – Edelman

[email protected]

Sue Kauffman – TerraCycle

[email protected]

SOURCE Taco Bell Corp.

Related Links

http://www.TacoBell.com

