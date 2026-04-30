Don't Let Ticks Limit Time Outdoors: Know the Preventive Measures to Take

Tick Awareness Week spotlights the risks associated with tick bites and tips to keep people safe

FAIRFAX, Va., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticks are making their return fast and furiously, emphasizing the need for prevention to protect Americans, their families and pets this season. During Tick Awareness Week (May 3-9, 2026), the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is reminding Americans about the potential health threats ticks pose and the best ways to keep these parasitic pests away while enjoying the great outdoors.

Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and alpha-gal syndrome are a few of the many diseases that ticks can put humans and animals at risk for. According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), weekly visits to the emergency room for tick bites are at the highest level since 2017 for this time of year.

"Tick bites can lead to serious health consequences, including fever, chills, severe headaches and joint pain," said Dr. Jorge Parada, medical advisor for NPMA. "These are symptoms that are easy to write off as a common cold, which is exactly why awareness matters. If you've had a run-in with a tick, don't wait. Prompt removal before they have a chance to transmit diseases is one of the most important steps you can take to protect your health."

Ticks thrive in areas with dense vegetation, including tall grass, shrubs and even tree branches. To reduce chances of unwanted encounters with ticks:

Use EPA-approved insect repellent with at least 20% DEET on clothing and exposed skin.

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved clothing and closed-toe shoes when outdoors in areas where ticks may be present.

Trim grass and maintain other vegetation in yard.

Avoid overgrown areas when participating in outdoor activities like gardening or hiking.

Thoroughly check yourself, family, pets and clothing for ticks before going indoors.

"As we move into the warmest part of the year, tick activity will only intensify," said Dr. Jim Fredericks, senior vice president of public affairs at NPMA. "Knowing where ticks lurk, ways to prevent exposure and how to reduce the number of ticks on your property can make all the difference in staying safe and healthy this season."

For information on pests and to find a licensed pest control professional near you, visit www.PestWorld.org and for more tick educational resources, head to www.TickTalk.org.

About the National Pest Management Association

The National Pest Management Association (NPMA), a non-profit organization with more than 4,000 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok and YouTube and @PestWorldOfficial on Instagram.

SOURCE National Pest Management Association