Don't Let Your Pets Suffer Osteoarthritis Pain in Silence

AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Pet Healthcare, a leading veterinary care community with more than 380 hospitals in 37 states, reminds pet owners that osteoarthritis is a common condition affecting approximately 20% of dogs over 1 year of age and 60% of cats six years or older. While osteoarthritis is often associated with senior pets, it can affect dogs and cats of any age, breed, or size, causing pain that can significantly impact their quality of life both physically and emotionally.

"Pets often hide their pain until it becomes severe," said Dr. Christine Jurek, Medical Director of Thrive Pet Healthcare partner TOPS Veterinary Rehabilitation in Grayslake, Illinois. "Annual veterinary exams are important because veterinarians can detect subtle signs of osteoarthritis early, allowing for treatment that can help slow the progression of the disease."

Recognizing Osteoarthritis in Dogs vs. Cats

For pet owners, identifying signs of osteoarthritis can be challenging. While both dogs and cats can exhibit similar symptoms like limping, difficulty jumping, and stiffness, there are some key differences.

Dogs : They might show reduced activity levels, lag behind on walks, and struggle with stairs.

: They might show reduced activity levels, lag behind on walks, and struggle with stairs. Cats: They often hide their pain and discomfort, making it harder to detect. Watch for subtle changes like difficulty climbing, less interest in chasing moving objects, litter box avoidance due to entry difficulties, and changes in appetite and sleep patterns.

"You know your pet better than anyone," said Dr. Jurek "Veterinarians rely on pet owners to observe their pets in their natural environment and report any changes in their behavior. This helps them to make a more accurate diagnosis."

Keeping a log of the pet's behavior and taking videos of their movement can be helpful to share with your veterinarian. Also look for behavioral changes such as increased vocalization or aggression which may indicate joint pain. These signs should not be misinterpreted or overlooked.

Treatments for Pets with Osteoarthritis

There are a number of treatments that veterinarians use to manage osteoarthritis pain in pets, often focusing on a multimodal approach to improve their quality of life. Treatments may include:

Pain Management Therapies: Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are often the first line of treatment for dogs and cats because they reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. Other options include gabapentin, amantadine, and tramadol. These medications can be used in combination to provide better pain control. Weight Management: Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for pets with osteoarthritis. Carrying around excess weight puts stress on the joints, causing pain and inflammation. Your veterinarian can tailor a diet and exercise plan to help get your pet back to a healthy weight. Physical Therapy and Low-Impact Exercise: Regular, controlled exercise helps maintain joint mobility and muscle strength. For dogs, this can include swimming and gentle walks. Nutritional Supplements: Supplements such as glucosamine and chondroitin can support joint health and slow the progression of osteoarthritis. Omega-3 fatty acids also have anti-inflammatory properties that can help manage pain. Environmental Modifications: Making changes at home can help pets with osteoarthritis move around more easily and comfortably. Some changes that can make a big difference include adding ramps for easier access to favorite spots, installing night lights around the home, providing extra padding and warmth in resting areas, or, for your cat, providing a low-entry litter box. Innovative Treatments: Librela™ (bedinvetmab injection) for dogs and Solensia™ (frunevetmab injection) for cats are FDA-approved treatments to relieve pain associated with osteoarthritis. Your pet receives one monthly in-office dose from your veterinarian to help them live a more comfortable, active life.

Consult with your veterinarian to determine the appropriate treatments for your pet.

