Don't Miss the Curve! Screen Your Child or Teen for Scoliosis!

News provided by

National Scoliosis Center

01 Jun, 2023, 07:15 ET

June is Scoliosis Awareness Month

FAIRFAX, Va. and BALTIMORE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Luke Stikeleather, Founder, President, and Chief Orthotist at National Scoliosis Center, "Early detection of scoliosis is the key to providing a child the opportunity to be treated with conservative treatment options, such as bracing, and helping them avoid the need for surgery."

Some things to know about scoliosis:

Continue Reading
June is National Scoliosis Awareness Month. Early detection is the key to ensuring that non-operative treatments are an option for your child.
June is National Scoliosis Awareness Month. Early detection is the key to ensuring that non-operative treatments are an option for your child.

  • It is an abnormal curvature of the spine greater than 10 degrees.
  • Gender: Girls are more likely to require treatment for scoliosis than boys.
  • Age: Scoliosis typically appears in children between the ages of 10 and 15.
  • Family history: If there is a family history of scoliosis, your child has an increased risk of developing the condition.
  • Some medical conditions, such as muscular dystrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, cerebral palsy, and connective tissue disorders, are associated with an increased risk of scoliosis.

If your child is diagnosed with scoliosis, there are several treatment options available, including:

  • Watch and Wait. Many curves are minor and only require monitoring by the doctor. It is important to adhere to your doctor's recommendations for follow ups to ensure any curve progression is identified promptly.
  • Bracing. A brace is a device that is worn on the body to prevent curve progression, and at times, it may achieve some curve correction. Parents should discuss the various brace types with their orthopedic specialist.
  • Physical Therapy. Scoliosis-specific, Schroth Physical therapy can help to strengthen the muscles around the spine and improve posture. Frequently, Schroth is combined with Rigo Cheneau style bracing.
  • Surgery. Surgery may be required for children with severe scoliosis.

It is important to see a doctor right away to have your child screened for scoliosis if you notice any of the following signs or symptoms:

  • One shoulder is higher than the other.
  • One hip is higher than the other.
  • A prominent rib cage on one side.
  • Asymmetry of the waist.
  • A visible S curve in spine.
  • Back pain (although most patients do not have back pain).

Early detection is the key to ensuring non-operative treatments are an option for your child. If you have any concerns about your child's spine, please talk to your pediatrician.

National Scoliosis Center is a non-operative treatment center that offers Rigo Cheneau bracing, low-dose Imaging, collaboration with Schroth Physical Therapists, and support to patients.

SOURCE National Scoliosis Center

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.