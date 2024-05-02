DON'T TELL THE KIDS! MIGHTY YUM ENHANCES MUNCHABLES LUNCH KITS WITH EVEN HEALTHIER INGREDIENTS

Makers of plant-based line celebrate new soy-free, gluten-free recipes with tasty deals.

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Yum™, the plant-based lunch kits that satisfy youngsters' appetite for fun and parents' desire for good nutrition, has reformulated its ingredients with even healthier recipes. Both the Turkey and Cheese, and Ham and Cheese Munchables™ lunch kits are now soy-free and gluten-free, and all have been certified free of unhealthy additives.

To thank customers, Mighty Yum is offering exclusive cash-back savings and discounts for those who purchase in retail stores or sign up for subscription delivery.

Mighty Yum Enhances Munchables Lunch Kits with Even Healthier Ingredients

Mighty Yum Munchables™ is a line of 100% plant-based lunch kits made with wholesome ingredients and offered in bright, playful packaging. They come in three varieties: Ham and Cheese, Turkey and Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza. The vegan meats and cheeses are made with real veggies, and the pizza kit is 100% kosher. All three kits are dairy-free, nut-free and non-GMO.

"We've always been proud of the Munchables line, which offers nutrition and convenience that pleases parents and flavor that delights kids," said Scott Kerner, chief operating officer of Mighty Yum. "The recipe reformulation further supports our mission to be the trusted better-for-you brand that offers the most innovative plant-powered ingredients across our product line."

Mighty Yum redesigned two Munchables recipes to replace soy and gluten with healthier ingredients. The plant-based ham and turkey previously utilized a soy and gluten base, which is now made instead with vegetables such as parsnips, chickpeas, sweet potatoes and tomato puree.

The company also had its products tested by the respected independent laboratory Merieux NutriSciences, which has certified them to be free of several unhealthy additives, including lead and cadmium.

For those who choose these healthier options designed to appeal to both kids and parents, the company has two special rewards:

Subscribe and Save: Get 15% off when you sign up for monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly delivery.

Exclusive Cash-Back Offer: Purchase two Mighty Yum Munchables™ kits from your local store, text a photo of the receipt to Mighty Yum and get $3 cash-back for one lunch kit via Venmo or PayPal (one free lunch kit per person). More details on www.mightyyum.com

Find local retailers carrying the yummy lunch kits.

About Mighty Yum™

Mighty Yum™ was founded by Marc Elkman and Howard Panes, two dads and entrepreneurs who used their knowledge of health, nutrition and young appetites to create fast, healthy, yummy meals that kids actually want to eat. Mighty Yum Munchables™ are a line of 100% plant-based lunch kits made with wholesome ingredients and offered in bright, fun packaging. For more information, visit www.mightyyum.com.

Media Contact:

Britt Bradford; [email protected]

SOURCE Mighty Yum