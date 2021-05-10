Don't Wait Until it's Too Late to Pay Attention to Your Hearing Health

For more information on HLAA's Interactive Virtual Meeting, visit www.hearingloss.org/hlaa-pfdd/. Tweet this

People can participate live the day of the meeting or send in questions and comments ahead of time here.

"When the FDA is considering future therapies and solutions for hearing loss, they want to know first-hand, from people who live with hearing loss, its daily impact and what is important to them," said Barbara Kelley, executive director of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA). "Thank you to all our meeting supporters and partners who made this meeting possible, and to those who are volunteering their time to participate in the live meeting on May 25."

HLAA held an April 8 webinar that provided more information about the purpose of our May 25 EL-PFDD meeting. The webinar PowerPoint slides and recording are online.

For more information on the meeting, visit www.hearingloss.org/hlaa-pfdd/.

About the Hearing Loss Association of America



The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is the nation's foremost organization representing people with hearing loss. The mission of HLAA is to open the world of communication to people with hearing loss through information, education, support and advocacy. HLAA holds annual conventions, organizes Walk4Hearing events in cities across the country, publishes Hearing Life magazine, online learning and support webinars, advocates for the rights of people with hearing loss and has a network of chapters and state organizations across the country. https://www.hearingloss.org/

Contact:

Carrie Johnson, Director of Communications

[email protected]

301.657.2248, ext. 109

