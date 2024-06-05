Door Appoints Steve Goldstein as Chief Executive Officer

Rob Sanders Transitions to Head of Strategic Relationships Role

LONDON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Door, the leading global digital due diligence and risk management platform, today announced the appointment of Steve Goldstein as Chief Executive Officer. Goldstein brings extensive leadership experience in AI, data, fintech, and regtech firms to drive Door's next stage of growth.

Goldstein succeeds Rob Sanders, co-founder and former CEO of Door, who will assume the new role of Head of Strategic Relationships. In this position, Sanders will focus on nurturing the company's enterprise client relationships and key strategic partnerships. He will also continue to advise Door in his capacity as a Board member alongside co-founder Roland Meerdter.

"It's been an incredible journey co-founding and leading Door to where it stands today," said Rob Sanders. "With our successful Series A and B funding rounds complete, the time is right to transition the company's leadership. Steve's proven experience, vision, and drive make him the ideal person to spearhead Door's next phase of expansion."

Prior to joining Door, Goldstein served as CEO of Resolute AI, where he led the company's acquisition by Research Solutions. Before that, he was the Head of Product Management at Refinitiv, the financial data company owned by the London Stock Exchange Group. Goldstein also co-founded Alacra Inc, a pioneering regtech firm acquired by Opus Global in 2015. Over his distinguished career, he has created and launched numerous award-winning information products.

"Door has built an impressive platform backed by an extensive client network across financial services," said Steve Goldstein, incoming CEO of Door. "The industry continues to face significant margin pressures, underscoring the critical need for transformative technologies that modernize legacy processes. I am thrilled to lead Door's world-class team as we help our clients drive efficiency, compliance, and growth through our powerful network and AI solutions."

Goldstein will be based at Door's New York office and will assume full responsibilities as CEO effective immediately.

About Door

Door is the digital interface used by professional investors and investment platforms to access up-to-date information for fund research and operational due diligence. Door streamlines the information exchange, saving asset managers' time, improving client experience, and reducing investment risk. Door works with over 500 asset managers and manager research teams in 39 countries.

Contacts: Door, Rupal Joshi, Senior Content Marketer, E: [email protected] W: www.guidetodoor.com

