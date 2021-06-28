DoorDash And Beyond Meat Introduce Limited Edition Summer Grilling Kits For On-Demand Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform, announced today a partnership with Beyond Meat®, a leader in plant-based meat, to offer limited-edition, July 4th grilling kits to help customers host the ultimate BBQ featuring this summer's hottest grilling essential: the sizzling new Beyond Burger®. The kits are available exclusively on DoorDash for on-demand delivery from DashMart , a new type of convenience store owned, operated, and curated by DoorDash.

As many people prepare for a summer of grilling and gathering, the kit also provides a seamless way for consumers to get their grilling essentials without taking a last-minute trip to the grocery store. According to a national consumer survey that polled 1,000 U.S. adults*:





Grilling is king: Nearly three quarters (73%) of Americans agree that grilling is a must-do activity this summer -- more than visiting family (69.4%), traveling long distances (42.7%) and going on dates (36.1%).

Plant-based meat -- good for you and for BBQ : Consumers are increasingly reaching for plant-based options. Over three quarters (78%) of Americans want plant-based meat at cookouts and BBQs, and more than half (65%) are choosing plant-based options to eat healthier -- particularly millennials.

Delivery to the cookout rescue: Nearly everyone (91%) can relate to needing supplies in a pinch. More than half (60%) of Americans admit to shopping for their BBQ supplies last-minute, with nearly three-quarters (72%) forgetting an item when they do so.

In addition to the Beyond Burger®, the grilling kits offer a custom grilling mit, apron, grilling tools, a bottle opener and a recipe card with custom dishes. The new burger is crafted to look, cook and taste like beef while offering strong nutritional benefits—such as: 35% less fat, 35% less saturated fat, fewer calories and no cholesterol compared to an 80/20 ground beef burger patty—to bring the thrill of grilling plant-based meat to a backyard near you. Additional items—from snacks, beverages, ice cream and more—can be purchased on-demand from DashMart to complete the gathering.

"This 4th of July weekend, we're excited to partner with DoorDash to further our mission to make plant-based options more accessible to all," said Rebecca Infusino, VP of Retail Sales, Beyond Meat. "There's nothing more classic and delicious than a perfectly grilled, juicy burger on a hot summer day. We've made this classic pastime even better this summer with the great taste and nutritional benefits of our newest Beyond Burger, and the unbeatable convenience of having it delivered to your BBQ in under an hour."

"We're thrilled to partner with Beyond Meat to offer customers their favorite grilling essentials conveniently from DashMart," said Andrew Ladd, Director of New Verticals at DoorDash. "At DoorDash we're committed to bringing customers all the best of their neighborhoods for every occasion, and as summer gets under way we're excited to unveil this exclusive kit perfect for any BBQ while giving people access to the essentials they need on-demand."

The limited-edition kits will be available exclusively on DashMart starting July 1 for $14.99, while supplies last, in 14 cities across the United States, including:

Baltimore, MD

Chicago, IL

Cincinnati, OH

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Detroit, MI

Houston, TX

Indianapolis, IN

Las Vegas, NV

Los Gatos, CA

Minneapolis, MN

San Diego, CA

Tampa, FL

To order the kits, open up your DoorDash app and visit the DashMart store page. For more information about DashMart, a new kind of convenience store, click here .

To learn more about the new Beyond Burger, click here . For all your July 4th grilling inspiration, from the Juicy Lucy Beyond Burger to the Backyard BBQ Beyond Burger , visit the recipe section on the Beyond Meat website.

*This sample of 1000 US adults was surveyed between May 27, 2021 and May 28, 2021. The sample was calibrated to accurately reflect US adult age demographics and provide an even gender split. DKC Analytics conducted and analyzed this survey with a sample procured using the Pollfish survey delivery platform, which delivers online surveys globally through mobile apps and the mobile web along with the desktop web. No post-stratification has been applied to the results.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based proteins made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of March 2021, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 118,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok.

