DoorDash and Taco Bell® Announce Nationwide Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash , the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform, and Taco Bell today announced their new partnership across over 5,500 locations nationwide. In celebration of the partnership, starting tomorrow, October 15, registered DoorDash users can get 50 percent off Taco Bell's biggest nachos box ever, the Nachos Party Pack, with a $0 delivery fee when they spend $15 or more*. The irresistible deal is exclusively available on DoorDash beginning October 15 through October 24.

"We're excited to team up with DoorDash to give our fans the ability to satisfy their cravings for Taco Bell more easily," said Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell's Chief Global Brand Officer. "Growing delivery has always been a priority for the brand and through this partnership we're thrilled to give fans exclusive offers that are sure to spice up any celebration."

The Nachos Party Pack is loaded with seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeno peppers, and reduced fat sour cream. With many guests watching their favorite sports couch-side or enjoying family dinners around the dining room table, the Nachos Party Pack is perfect for guests' next virtual or socially-distanced hangout.

"With this new partnership, DoorDash will be available at over 75% of all Taco Bell U.S. locations," said Toby Espinosa, DoorDash Vice President of Business Development. "This partnership has been a long time in the making and we're excited to offer Taco Bell fans across the country another way to get their favorite tacos, burritos and quesadillas to their doorsteps."

To order Taco Bell with DoorDash, download the DoorDash app, or go online to www.doordash.com .

*Offer valid only with purchase of a Nachos Party Pack on DoorDash while supplies last 10/15/20-10/24/20. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $15; subtotal minimum must exclude the Nachos Party Pack, taxes and fees. Limit one per order. Not valid on pickup. Prices and participation may vary by location. Other fees, taxes, and gratuity may apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. TACO BELL AND LOGO are Registered Trademarks of Taco Bell IP Holder, LLC. See full terms at https://drd.sh/9ZQ828/

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by helping to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, on-demand delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. By building the last-mile delivery logistics platform for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com .

About Taco Bell Corp.

For information about Taco Bell, visit www.TacoBell.com/news or find us on social media. Like: Facebook.com/tacobell --Follow: @TacoBell and @TacoBellNews (Twitter), @ tacobell (Instagram) and @tacobell (TikTok) -- Subscribe: YouTube.com/tacobell

SOURCE DoorDash

Related Links

www.doordash.com

