DoorDash Announces New Brand Campaign That Spotlights Expanded Offerings Beyond Food and Celebrates Local Communities

The campaign features Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, and puts community connection front and center. Debuting a re-imagining of the classic Sesame Street tune "People in Your Neighborhood," the creative stars Grammy and Tony Award-winning actor and rapper Daveed Diggs and beloved Sesame Street Muppets Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Grover, and Rosita. Together, they celebrate the local neighbors who provide the many offerings available through DoorDash – including items like ramen, milk, shampoo, birdseed, mango smoothies, paper towels, and, of course, cookies.

"DoorDash's mission has always been to empower any business on Main Street to thrive online, and last year we meaningfully accelerated that mission as we extended our platform to offer more to your door–from food to convenience items, household supplies, health and wellness, and more," said Christopher Payne, Chief Operations Officer at DoorDash. "What excites me about this campaign is that it tells the story of how we deliver all the best in your neighborhood in an authentic and engaging way and supports Sesame Workshop. This marks the first time we've shifted our brand image from a food delivery logistics company to a multi-category marketplace in a meaningful way, while celebrating the local heroes that make up the fabric of our neighborhoods."

DoorDash invites consumers to join them in support of Sesame Workshop's global educational media and social impact programs. Starting on Sunday, February 7, DoorDash will donate $1 for every order* up to $1 Million to Sesame Workshop.

"As a nonprofit, we appreciate that this partnership and philanthropic support will elevate and advance our mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder," said Sesame Workshop Chief Marketing Officer Samantha Maltin. "Community is at the heart of all we do, and we are grateful to DoorDash for helping us further our work when children and families need us most."

"I have always valued the importance of community, so when DoorDash approached me to be part of a campaign showcasing neighborhood connections and celebrating local heroes, I was excited to partner with them," said Daveed Diggs. "Now more than ever, strengthening and supporting local businesses is critical and I'm excited to play a role in DoorDash's efforts to build community during this time. Plus, you know...Sesame Street!!"

"The Neighborhood" campaign was created in partnership with The Martin Agency and directed by Academy Award winner Michel Gondry. Daveed Diggs and the Sesame Street Muppets sing and dance throughout the spots, as Diggs lends his signature flow and drives the energy of the upbeat creative. The campaign spans TV, digital, and social activations.

Follow DoorDash on Instagram and Twitter and tune in to the Big Game on February 7 to view the :60 TV spot. To search DoorDash for local favorites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS .

*$1 for every order to Sesame Workshop Terms & Conditions: No code necessary. For every order placed on DoorDash on February 7 & 8, 2021, DoorDash will donate $1 to Sesame Workshop up to $1 million.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by helping to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, on-demand delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. By building the last-mile delivery logistics platform for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org .

SOURCE DoorDash

Related Links

http://www.doordash.com

