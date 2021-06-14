DoorDash Announces Partnership with PetSmart® Offering On-Demand Delivery of Pet Essentials

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the nation's leading last-mile logistics platform, announced today a partnership with leading pet specialty retailer PetSmart to facilitate on-demand delivery of pet supplies and accessories across nearly 1,500 PetSmart locations nationwide. Customers can now order pet products for on-demand delivery through the DoorDash app or website in addition to the Petsmart.com website for same-day delivery powered exclusively through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business.

DoorDash will offer more than 11,000 items from PetSmart including pet food, toys and treats, habitats and supplements, and more. Pet parents can now shop for everything they need for the lifetime care of their pets in a convenient and accessible way through the DoorDash app.

"As we continue to accelerate our entry into new categories to meet consumers' adapting on-demand needs, we are thrilled by the opportunity to continue to work with PetSmart to provide pet owners with all the animal essentials they need conveniently and reliably right on the DoorDash app," said Christopher Payne, President at DoorDash.

"At PetSmart we understand our customers' needs are always evolving," said Will Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at PetSmart. "We're delighted to partner with DoorDash to provide pet parents with access to the essentials they need, right when they need them."

DoorDash partner and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and his dog Asher star in the new DoorDash multi-platform marketing campaign to celebrate the launch of the partnership with PetSmart. "Asher the Dasher"–a high-energy TV, digital, social, campaign–will launch with a :30 TV spot featuring Bubba Wallace and Asher airing today with additional video content running across social and digital.

"As a new pet parent, I am so excited to see DoorDash partner with PetSmart to make same-day delivery of pet supplies a reality," said Bubba Wallace. "Whether Asher is with me on the road or at home, the fact that I can now order him all his favorite treats and essentials and get them delivered on-demand is a gamechanger."

PetSmart is available on DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders from PetSmart.

"Asher the Dasher" was created in partnership with Bokeh, a SF-based creative agency tasked with bringing the campaign to life. The campaign was directed by Paul Trillo and produced by Greg Speck with Monica Lo as Creative Director.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

