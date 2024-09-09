DoorDash Delivers America's #1 On-Demand Delivery Service with NetSuite

NetSuite supports DoorDash on incredible growth journey – from start-up through IPO to acquisitions, new services, and subscriptions supporting 37+ million customers

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteWorld -- DoorDash, a leading food delivery and local commerce platform, has scaled its operations to serve more than 37 million active consumers across more than 30 countries each month, while running on Oracle NetSuite. With NetSuite, DoorDash has been able to take advantage of an integrated business system to efficiently support its mission to empower local economies. DoorDash connects consumers with more than 500,000 local businesses on its Marketplace, and more than two million Dashers who leverage its platform to earn, each month.

Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. To support its rapidly growing operations and establish a platform for future growth, DoorDash selected NetSuite in 2015 as its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. With NetSuite, DoorDash was able to automate business processes, improve the speed and accuracy of reporting, and efficiently scale its operations as it expanded its services, added new subscription business models, and executed a highly successful IPO in 2020. In the same year, DoorDash became the U.S. category leader for food delivery. The company has since expanded to include grocery, convenience, and retail delivery, all of which have been rapidly growing categories.

"With NetSuite's scalable and flexible platform, we have grown from a startup to a publicly traded company, integrated numerous acquisitions, delivered new services and subscriptions, and expanded our offerings to tens-of-millions of customers around the world," said Gordon Lee, chief accounting officer, DoorDash. "NetSuite has been a valuable partner as we've evolved our business for each stage of growth."

With NetSuite, DoorDash has been able to adapt and scale its core business processes to support its rapid growth. To help ensure a successful initial public offering, NetSuite enabled DoorDash to optimize financial processes, including financial planning, budgeting, and reconciliation, and helped improve the accuracy of its bookkeeping. In addition, NetSuite's learning and support services have helped DoorDash maximize its investment in NetSuite at each stage of growth, by providing hands-on technical support to help solve growth-related business challenges.

"We're incredibly proud of supporting DoorDash's journey to become the number one food delivery operator in the United States," said Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president, Oracle NetSuite. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with the DoorDash team as they unlock even more success, and we'll work to ensure their core business processes evolve with changing customer demands so they can grow efficiently."

