DoorDash Launches DashPass for Students Membership for College Students Nationwide

For $4.99 a month, DashPass for Students members can enjoy a new level of convenience and savings from their favorite merchants at a price that is so worth it

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) today announced the launch of DashPass for Students, the new membership plan for college students that unlocks the best of the local community both on and off campus. For just $4.99 a month, DashPass for Students is the ultimate tool and most convenient and wallet-friendly option for students to get whatever they need on DoorDash delivered on-demand, from thousands of eligible restaurants, convenience and grocery stores, and local and national retailers.

At half the price of a standard monthly DashPass membership, DashPass for Students members will enjoy access to always-on benefits and perks including unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders over the minimum subtotal plus 10% off order subtotals year-round from reduced service fees, 5% DoorDash credits back on every eligible Pickup order, and members-only promotions and DashPass exclusive menu items. The DashPass for Students membership is eligible for all undergraduate and graduate students at accredited colleges and universities in the US.

"Access to convenient, fast, and affordable ways to get everything you need is key for busy students on the go," said Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, CMO at DoorDash. "With the launch of DashPass for Students, we're excited to change the game for students with a plan that's designed specifically for them and provides access to everything from late night study snacks and grocery items to school supplies and dorm essentials."

In celebration of the launch, Buffalo Wild Wings' new Doritos® Flamin' Hot Nacho Wings will be available for delivery for a limited time, exclusively for all DashPass members*. The wings are tossed in the new Doritos® Flamin' Hot Nacho flavored sauce and topped with Doritos® Flamin' Hot Nacho chip crumbles. Whether looking to satisfy a late night craving or fueling up before a study session, these are sure to be a sought-after menu item.

DoorDash also launched a multi-platform marketing campaign to celebrate the launch of the DashPass for Students membership titled "So Worth It". The creative will span digital, social, and on-campus activations. To capture the essence of the membership, the commercials were shot entirely by a student director, UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television graduate student Julie Piscina.

With over 10 million members globally and growing, DashPass is the industry-leading membership program that more and more consumers are using to unlock the best of their neighborhood delivered for less on DoorDash.

To sign up for a DashPass for Students membership plan and to learn more about eligibility requirements, visit the website here . New, first-time DashPass members can enjoy a free 30-day trial**. If students want to save even more, they can choose the Annual Student Plan option for $48 a year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite businesses across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

*TERMS & CONDITIONS: Offer valid for DashPass subscribers only while supplies last. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Offer can only be redeemed on DoorDash.com or on the DoorDash app with the latest version, and within DoorDash service areas and delivery hours. Non-transferable. DoorDash reserves the right to modify or cancel offer at any time.

**Must be a current student at an accredited college or university in the US to enroll in DashPass Student Plan. Free 30-day trial offer valid for first-time DashPass subscribers only until 12/31/22. Free trial offer valid for 30 days from day on which it is initiated. DashPass benefits apply only on eligible orders from DashPass merchants that meet the minimum subtotal requirement. Subtotal minimums will be identified for each DashPass merchant on DoorDash. After free trial ends, you will be automatically charged the then-current rate ($4.99/month or $48/year depending on the specific DashPass Student Plan selected – prices subject to change) on a recurring basis until you cancel or your DashPass Student Plan membership is terminated. Other fees, including service fees, taxes & gratuity may apply. Orders subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. See full terms: doordash.com/terms.

