DoorDash Releases First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) announced financial results today for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Please visit the DoorDash investor relations website at http://ir.doordash.com to view our financial results and letter to shareholders.

A live audio webcast of our earnings release call will be available at http://ir.doordash.com . The call begins Thursday, May 13 at 2:00pm (PT) / 5:00pm (ET). Announcements regarding our financial performance, including SEC filings, investor events, as well as press and earnings releases are available on that site.

Upcoming Events

The Company plans to participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

DoorDash Vice President of Investor Relations Andy Hargreaves will participate in a fireside chat at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology and Media Conference on Tuesday, May 18 at 6:30am (PT) / 9:30am (ET) .

DoorDash Chief Financial Officer Prabir Adarkar will participate in a fireside chat at J.P. Morgan's 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 26 at 11:55am (PT) / 2:55pm (ET) .

Interested parties can view the live and recorded webcasts of both presentations at the DoorDash investor relations website at http://ir.doordash.com .

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

