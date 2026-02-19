DoorLoop Earns Top Spot on Capterra's 2026 Shortlist for Property Management Software for Second Consecutive Year

DoorLoop Honored for Dedicated Customer Service and Ease of Use

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorLoop , the property management software built for speed and the smart choice for people who take growth seriously, announced today it has earned the highest user ratings on Capterra's 2026 Shortlist for Property Management Software for a second consecutive year. Recognized for its ability to centralize lease tracking, tenant communication, and rent collection, DoorLoop received the top score among property management software providers.

"To receive the highest user rating on Capterra two years in a row is something we don't take for granted," said Ori Tamuz, CEO of DoorLoop. "We're thankful to our customers for their partnership, their feedback, and their advocacy. This recognition belongs to the community that powers DoorLoop and pushes us to keep raising the bar."

The Capterra Shortlist charts the highest-rated and most popular software products based on user reviews, usability, and customer satisfaction. To ensure objectivity and avoid any bias, the Capterra Shortlist mathematically combines two key dimensions: a ratings score and a popularity score.

DoorLoop's inclusion on the Capterra Shortlist comes during a year of rapid growth and product innovation, highlighted by the launch of its AI Assistant in late 2025, which resolves up to 80% of tenant questions and issues instantly.

DoorLoop also recently released AI Inspections , a new capability that transforms hour-long inspections into compliant, structured workflows in minutes. With new features rolling out monthly and user satisfaction at an all-time high, DoorLoop continues to set the pace for modern property management software.

DoorLoop is property management software built for speed and the smart choice for property managers and owners who take growth seriously. With a user-friendly interface and everything you need in one place—rent collection, accounting, maintenance, tenant communication, and more—DoorLoop saves time, boosts revenue, and simplifies operations. Learn more at doorloop.com .

