DoorLoop Launches AI Inspections to Help Property Managers Work Smarter and Faster

New tool streamlines inspections, turning hours of manual work into minutes

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorLoop, the property management software built for speed and the smart choice for people who take growth seriously, today unveiled DoorLoop AI Inspections, a new capability that transforms hour-long inspections into compliant, structured workflows in minutes.

DoorLoop AI Inspections is a new, mobile-first tool that helps property managers make property condition reports faster, more consistently, and easier to act on. It uses guided multi-photo capture and instant report generation to automatically structure, interpret, and compile the entire inspection from first photo to finalized documentation.

Eliminating the once manual, error-prone pen-and-paper process, DoorLoop flags potential issues, formats standardized inspection reports in real time, and creates work orders instantly from the captured data, eliminating the need to sort through notes and photos back at the office.

"Our mission is to help property managers operate more efficiently," said Ori Tamuz, founder and CEO of DoorLoop. "Processes like inspections that once required significant time can now be completed more quickly, with information that is organized and easier to act on. By automating routine workflows and simplifying day-to-day operations, we support our customers in managing their properties and scaling their business."

Key features of DoorLoop AI Inspection include:

Consistent on-site inspections: Capture every room and detail in a guided flow, so inspections are completed thoroughly and documented the same way every time.

AI-powered inspection organization: Automatically organize photos and notes into a clear, structured inspection record—without manual sorting or cleanup.

Legally structured inspection reports: Generate compliant, professional PDF inspection reports in real time, ready to share, store, or reference when it matters most.

Bulk maintenance follow-up: Turn inspection findings into multiple work orders at once, so teams can act faster across units and properties without repetitive setup.

DoorLoop customers already handle up to 80% of tenant requests automatically through its AI Assistant. With this release, DoorLoop continues to push property management forward, replacing the slow, error-prone processes of the past with smarter tools that give property management teams more time, more consistency, and more control. To learn more, visit doorloop.com .

DoorLoop is property management software built for speed and the smart choice for property managers and owners who take growth seriously. With a user-friendly interface and everything you need in one place—rent collection, accounting, maintenance, tenant communication, and more—DoorLoop saves time, boosts revenue, and simplifies operations. Learn more at doorloop.com .

