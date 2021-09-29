DoorPro Systems Launches New Website & eCommerce Portal

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. and HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorPro Systems, ("DoorPro"), Houston's premier supplier of architectural doors, frames, hardware and specialty products including electronic access control, has announced the launch of their new company website and e-commerce portal at www.doorprosystems.com.

Established in 1982 and acquired by the Cook & Boardman Group in 2018, DoorPro serves the commercial, educational, institutional and multi-family housing markets in the greater Houston metropolitan area. As a division of the nation's largest commercial door and hardware distributor, DoorPro offers a full suite of services not available through any other source - including pre-installation of hardware, systems integration services and access to more than 25,000 online products available for quick shipment through Cook & Boardman's ecommerce store.

"Site visitors will have access to extensive technical resources including a library of How To videos, downloadable white papers and the ability to chat live with an industry expert," noted Jeffrey Hochstrate, DoorPro branch manager. "The new website showcases the value added services of our local team while providing an added level of customer service, including the convenience of online purchasing and expedited shipment."

The DoorPro management team worked with Cook & Boardman's corporate marketing group and Dallas, TX-based digital agency Imaginuity to create the site, which launched to the public on September 22, 2021.

About DoorPro Systems

DoorPro Systems, a division of the Cook & Boardman Group has served the Houston construction market since 1982, and offers an extensive line of stock and custom hollow metal doors and frames, architectural plastic laminate and wood veneer doors and all major brands of door hardware. The company also offers budgeting and estimating, custom fabrication and welding, installation services and project management.

AlumaPro, a division of DoorPro Systems, produces a wide range of commercial aluminum interior frames in its state of the art manufacturing facility adjacent to DoorPro Systems headquarters, warehouse and city desk. For more information, contact DoorPro Systems

DoorPro Systems is located at 6711 Bingle Road, Houston, TX 77092. For more information call 716.462.0860, or visit www.doorprosystems.com.

About Cook & Boardman Group

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company also provides full security integration solutions through its A3 Communications and Advantech divisions - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 65 locations across 20 states and nationwide through its ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com .

