DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop Creates Over 5,000,000 Experiences at Its New Shop in Key West

DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop is reimagining the modern ice cream shop with handcrafted luxury creations and endless possibilities.

KEY WEST, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Most can agree that there are few guilty pleasures more idyllic than enjoying a delicious ice cream on a hot day. For residents and visitors of Key West, Florida, where it is always sunny, that experience is about to get a massive upgrade. DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop is bringing frozen deliciousness to Duval Street in Key West, set to open on November 13, 2023.

DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop

The ultimate customizable ice cream indulgence store created a sophisticated, music-popping, social media-friendly environment with a topping bar counter reminiscent of an ice sculpture. Ice cream lovers from near and far can come and experience the Key West shop at 123 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33044. The store will be open daily from 12:00 noon to 10:00 p.m.

DOOZEE bar stands out as the "Coolest Bar in Town". Ice cream aficionados can come inside and have a master mixologist or "Bar – Tender" create their favorite customized ice cream bar. Guests are assisted in this unique interactive experience in building a "BESPOKE DOOZEE BAR". The treats begin with a large 5-ounce, creamy vanilla bar dipped into a selection of rich milk chocolate, white chocolate, caramel, or a charity of the month coating – each made with the very best ingredients. From there, guests choose three toppings from a selection of 24 scrumptious toppings including Flaming Hot Cheetos, Cotton Candy Crunch, Captain Crunch, Red Velvet Cookie Dough, Skull and Bone Sprinkles etc. For those feeling particularly "bougie" 12 unexpected ingredients are available for an extra cost, including Mr. Beast Chocolate Almonds, Rose Petals, 24k Gold Flakes, Dom Perignon Gummy Bears, Grand Marnier Chocolate Pecans, Key Lime Pie Crumbs, Atocha Gold Treasure Coin made from Chocolate. The final step is the Pizzazz It! with a gourmet drizzle and some eye-popping sparkle dust – creating a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

The Key West shop will also feature an annual rotating toppings menu, to create a truly unforgettable retail experience with over 5 million combinations. According to DOOZEE Bar owner, John Epstein, "We're aiming for this unique experience to be on the bucket list of every resident and visitor in the Key West area!"

To learn more about DOOZEE Bespoke Ice Cream Bar Shop, visit: doozeebar.com.

