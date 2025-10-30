Doppel Named to Fortune Cyber 60 for Pioneering AI-Driven Social Engineering Defense

Recognized for innovation, the market-leading Social Engineering Defense company builds on

Series B momentum to advance AI-driven cyber defense

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doppel , the AI-powered Social Engineering Defense (SED) platform, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Fortune Cyber 60 list as one of the 20 Early Growth Stage Companies to watch. The Fortune Cyber 60, presented by Lightspeed Venture Partners, is a list of the most significant venture-backed startups that have not had an IPO, acquisition, or other exit event.

With phishing attacks skyrocketing across multiple channels and the rise of AI-powered tools, the need for advanced, AI-native defenses that go beyond traditional attack surfaces is evident. Founded in 2022, Doppel was designed with agentic AI: autonomous systems that actively detect, disrupt, and simulate threats to address the rapid evolution of modern attacks. Beyond detection, Doppel actively reduces risk, protects executives, and prevents financial loss. By shifting from reactive alerts to proactive disruption, social engineering red teaming, and modern security awareness training, Doppel stops attackers at the infrastructure and human level before damage occurs.

"Being named to the Fortune Cyber 60 is a tremendous honor and a clear sign that the industry is recognizing the urgency of social engineering defense," said Kevin Tian, co-founder and CEO of Doppel. "Social engineering has become the dominant form of cybercrime and the fastest growing source of cyber insurance claims, fueled by AI that enables attackers to clone brands and spoof identities across channels, including email, SMS, and messaging platforms like WhatsApp . Legacy defenses weren't built for this reality, and this recognition fuels our mission. This is just the beginning: our vision is to redefine cybersecurity by evolving the model to keep pace with AI-driven threats and safeguard trust for the future."

This news follows several recent achievements and celebrates Doppel's continued innovation and momentum, highlighting key milestones and accomplishments throughout 2025, including:

Technological Advancements – Pushing SED to new heights in 2025, Doppel introduced major advancements to its product portfolio, including the Agentic AI-Powered Simulation Tool , now enhanced with deepfake voice cloning and conversational attack simulations to replicate and anticipate real-world AI-driven threats, and the Doppel Threat Graph . This first graph-driven defense platform dynamically correlates and prioritizes threats to stop attacks before they spread. With the Threat Graph, Doppel provides multi-channel visibility in one view, from domains to DMs to deepfakes, delivering every signal in a single graph. Built with AI for the AI era, the platform learns from every attack and adapts in real time, offering end-to-end threat disruption that not only identifies threats and connected campaigns but actively takes them down.





Pushing SED to new heights in 2025, Doppel introduced major advancements to its product portfolio, including the , now with deepfake voice cloning and conversational attack simulations to replicate and anticipate real-world AI-driven threats, and the . This first graph-driven defense platform dynamically correlates and prioritizes threats to stop attacks before they spread. With the Threat Graph, Doppel provides multi-channel visibility in one view, from domains to DMs to deepfakes, delivering every signal in a single graph. Built with AI for the AI era, the platform learns from every attack and adapts in real time, offering end-to-end threat disruption that not only identifies threats and connected campaigns but actively takes them down. Talent Expansion – As part of its mission to lead AI-powered SED globally, Doppel announced its expansion into the EMEA market with the recent addition of Steve Murphy, former Senior Vice President for EMEA at Tanium, as SVP EMEA to guide regional growth. The company also expanded its footprint in San Francisco with a new office and is actively hiring across all teams, with 25 open roles in San Francisco, New York, and beyond. Reflecting its continued growth and commitment to investing in its employees, SVP of Sales Mike Ferrari was recently promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. By attracting top talent in AI and cybersecurity and promoting from within, Doppel continues to fuel innovation and scale operations worldwide.





As part of its mission to lead AI-powered SED globally, Doppel announced its expansion into the EMEA market with the recent addition of Steve Murphy, former Senior Vice President for EMEA at Tanium, as SVP EMEA to guide regional growth. The company also expanded its footprint in San Francisco with a new office and is actively hiring across all teams, with in San Francisco, New York, and beyond. Reflecting its continued growth and commitment to investing in its employees, SVP of Sales Mike Ferrari was recently promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. By attracting top talent in AI and cybersecurity and promoting from within, Doppel continues to fuel innovation and scale operations worldwide. Third-Party Recognition – Doppel capped off 2025 with major industry accolades, including the AI-Based Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough and the SINET16 Innovator Award . Recognition is further reinforced by its collaboration with leading AI organizations, demonstrated in a recent OpenAI case study showcasing the real-world application of its AI-powered SED technology.

"Attackers are already using generative AI to scale social engineering faster than ever, and Doppel is tackling that problem head-on," said Zane Lackey, Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "Their platform gives companies a real, operational way to detect and remove impersonation threats before they cause damage which is something that security leaders need right now. This recognition underscores that Doppel is defining the category for social engineering defense, and we're proud to back them as they continue to execute."

"Doppel is redefining digital brand protection in an era when innovation and reputation move at the speed of information," said Mark Keller, CTO of ARK Invest. "Their intelligence-driven approach to detecting and neutralizing threats across platforms has been invaluable to ARK Invest. We're thrilled to see them recognized on the Fortune Cyber 60 for their pioneering work, and even more excited to see where they take it next."

Fortune Cyber 60 Methodology: The 2026 Fortune Cyber 60 list was co-created by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Fortune magazine based on an analysis of more than 500 cybersecurity startups. Companies were evaluated on annual recurring revenue (ARR), year-over-year growth, and validated operational data. Lightspeed partners also nominated companies through proprietary research, consultation with our CISO network, and cybersecurity market analysis.

Learn more about Doppel and how its SED platform can help you defend what's real and disrupt what's not at www.doppel.com . Follow us on X and LinkedIn , and explore career opportunities at https://www.doppel.com/jobs .

About Doppel

Our enterprise-ready social engineering defense platform is built to neutralize social engineering threats targeting your executives, employees, and third parties before they damage your business. Doppel Vision doesn't just play whack-a-mole with individual attacks, it links threats together, showing you threat actors' malicious infrastructure and training your workforce on modern attacks, protecting your brand and your teams against everything from phishing and fraud to deepfakes and brand impersonation.

SOURCE Doppel