Doppel Raises $70M Series C to Meet Rising Demand for AI-Driven Social Engineering Defense

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doppel , the AI-native social engineering defense (SED) platform, today announced a $70 million Series C funding round, just six months following its Series B. Led by Bessemer Venture Partners, this brings the total amount raised to $124M and the company's valuation to over $600M. First-time investors include George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, Aurum Partners – the investment fund affiliated with the owners of the San Francisco 49ers and other strategic LPs – and a group of athlete investors led by WNBA players Nneka Ogwumike, Breanna Stewart, and Kelsey Plum, who joined the round through the a16z Cultural Leadership Fund. Returning investors include venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz, South Park Commons, Script Capital, 9Yards Capital, Sozo Ventures, and Strategic Cyber Ventures.

Technological advancements in AI are arriving at a near-constant pace, creating powerful new capabilities while also introducing sophisticated attack vectors for cybercriminals. Generative AI now enables hyper-personalized social engineering attacks across domains, social media, messaging apps, paid ads, the dark web, and more, increasing demand for solutions that can keep pace and protect businesses. Doppel is the leading platform delivering true multi-channel SED. Using agentic AI and a real-time threat graph, Doppel detects and unifies threats and automates takedowns, while strengthening employee defenses through next-generation, deepfake-driven simulations and training, cementing its position as the go-to solution to defend what's real and disrupt what's not.

"We're thrilled to double down on our partnership with Doppel, as their world-class team is truly unparalleled," said Elliott Robinson, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "In my 20 years of working with startups, Doppel stands out with its incredible speed, massive ambition, and laser focus on execution, which is a clear recipe for success. We believe these qualities will solidify Doppel as the unquestioned leader in social engineering defense for years to come."

"I'm excited about what Doppel is delivering to combat social engineering attacks," said George Kurtz, CEO and Founder of CrowdStrike. "Cybercriminals are using AI, conducting increasingly sophisticated attacks to manipulate and deceive users. Doppel's traction with Fortune 500 enterprises illustrates market need for social engineering defense (SED) and impressive momentum."

The new funding will accelerate product innovation across Doppel's Digital Risk Protection product portfolio and expand its Human Risk Management offerings, including Simulation and Security Awareness Training , to help organizations turn awareness into measurable risk reduction. Following its launch in August, Doppel's new Simulation product has achieved rapid traction – already accounting for a material share of new bookings in Q3 and underscoring strong early market demand for the expanded platform.

Doppel has sustained record growth this year, achieving 3x ARR growth YoY and more than 5X increase in Fortune 500 customers. Today, Doppel protects dozens of the Fortune 500, notable brands including Coinbase, Ramp, Commerce, and Orrick, and over 200 total customers in industries such as financial services, energy & utilities, technology & software, industrial & manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, and media. To support this momentum, the company has more than doubled its team year over year and continues to hire aggressively across engineering, product, sales, and marketing, while also expanding internationally.

"As a global, publicly traded company, protecting our business and customers is vital," said Cayden Larkin, Security Analyst at Commerce, the parent company of BigCommerce and Feedonomics. "Doppel is a core layer of our security program, helping us to reduce risk by taking down impersonations across channels, and ultimately safeguarding our brand and reputation. We're excited by Doppel's pace of innovation and the impact it will continue to have on our customers and brand."

"As a global brand with highly visible executives, protecting our leadership team is paramount," said a CISO from a Fortune 500 agriscience leader. "Doppel has been a game-changer for our corporate security, driving a 93% reduction in exposed executive PII and proving vital to minimizing our risk profile. We are proud to call Doppel a great partner in ensuring our leadership's safety, and look forward to the continued innovation and impact."

Doppel's latest work with OpenAI marks a major milestone in AI-driven security. By fine-tuning OpenAI's models with thousands of expert cybersecurity decisions, Doppel built an autonomous AI agent capable of detecting and neutralizing complex social engineering threats in real time.

"We're proud to have the continued support of returning investors and to welcome new partners to our roster," said Kevin Tian, CEO and co-founder of Doppel. "Their support validates the strength of our vision and the work our team has accomplished. This signals confidence in the path we're on and reinforces our commitment to driving rapid growth. With this backing, we are positioned to continue scaling aggressively and creating meaningful impact in the market."

To match the pace and acceleration of Doppel's growth, the company has unveiled a refreshed brand identity. Discover the new look and learn how its AI-native SED platform helps protect organizations from modern social engineering threats at www.doppel.com . Follow the company on X and LinkedIn , and explore career opportunities at https://www.doppel.com/careers .

About Doppel

Doppel is an AI-native platform designed for social engineering defense. Doppel protects individuals and brands from AI-powered impersonation, phishing, fraud, and social engineering by dismantling attacker infrastructure and building resilience through training and simulation. Doppel's comprehensive Digital Risk Protection solution detects threats across multiple channels, links alerts into a real-time threat graph, and offers AI-driven infrastructure disruption. These threats inform phishing simulation campaigns and security awareness training to offer robust Human Risk Management capabilities that strengthen employee defenses through next-generation training and testing.

