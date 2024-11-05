Doppelmayr upgrades to IFS Cloud to support digital transformation and strategic growth

Ropeway specialist to standardize on the single ERP platform across its global business

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading technology provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, today announced that the Doppelmayr Group, the leader in high-quality ropeway systems and provider of efficient intralogistics solutions, has decided to upgrade to IFS Cloud to power digitalization and drive global growth.

Doppelmayr's decision to transition to IFS Cloud for ERP was driven by its strategic focus on the internal digitalization of its operations. By moving to IFS Cloud the company will benefit from twice-yearly releases of new features and capabilities, enabling it to streamline its complex processes across 55 countries, while gaining a unified solution that consolidates many of its systems into one. The integration will also eliminate the need for multiple customizations, providing a single source of truth for Doppelmayr's data.

Gerhard Gassner, Managing Director at Doppelmayr, said: "Over the last 15 years, IFS has essentially become the digital backbone of our business processes worldwide. We use IFS for everything from sales to engineering, manufacturing to installation, and even the commissioning and maintenance of ropeways. Moving to IFS Cloud is integral to the digital transformation journey we are on."

The extended global capabilities mean that Doppelmayr's sales locations worldwide, as well as its production sites, can operate under the same system. Set to start immediately, the implementation will cover most functional areas of Doppelmayr's business and involve more than 3,000 employees across multiple sites. The implementation of the project will be done by IFS partner Flexicode.

Sebastian Spicker, Managing Director, DACH at IFS, said: "Doppelmayr's long-standing commitment to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our vision at IFS. By transitioning to IFS Cloud, Doppelmayr will benefit from a unified, scalable platform that will transform their digital operations. At the same time, it will eliminate the need for them to run future upgrade projects, ensuring they are evergreen and freeing up time to deliver more business value through a connected global ERP platform. We look forward to supporting Doppelmayr as they continue to lead their industry and deliver exceptional value to their customers worldwide."

About Doppelmayr Group

The Doppelmayr Group notably represents quality, technology and market leadership in the construction of ropeways for passenger and material transport as well as high-tech intralogistics solutions. The company looks back on 130 years of corporate history and a century of experience in the planning, development, design, production, and construction of ropeways. This proven technology and the reliability achieved with it have helped to make ropeways a popular and high-performance mobility solution in skiing and recreation regions, as well as in cities worldwide. For more information, please visit doppelmayr.com

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AI™ to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of Service™.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 90+ countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit ifs.com to learn why.

IFS Press Contacts:

EUROPE / MEA / APJ: Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]



NORTH AMERICA / LATAM: Mairi Morgan

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/doppelmayr-upgrades-to-ifs-cloud-to-support-digital-transformation-and-strategic-growth,c4061348

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/855/4061348/3094719.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/doppelmayr-930x423px,c3348923 Doppelmayr 930x423px