IFS launches IFS.ai Logistics, transforming enterprise transport management with Industrial AI

IFS.ai Logistics unites AI-driven planning, zero-touch execution, freight audit, and network optimization into a single closed operational loop – turning logistics from a hard-to-govern cost center into a strategic advantage

MUNICH, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced the launch of IFS.ai Logistics, an AI-powered logistics intelligence platform purpose-built for enterprises operating complex, multi-carrier, multi-region transport networks. The new solution extends Industrial AI into the physical movement of materials and goods – the operational heartbeat of industrial enterprises worldwide. IFS already manages $2.4 trillion in critical assets for its customers; IFS.ai Logistics adds the logistics intelligence layer that connects operational decisions to financial outcomes across the full supply chain.

Building beyond 7bridges technology, which was acquired in 2025, IFS.ai Logistics delivers a single closed operational loop spanning transport planning, automated execution, freight audit, cost governance, and continuous network optimization. It operates within IFS Cloud, alongside Enterprise Asset Management, Field Service Management, Enterprise Resource Planning and Supply Chain Management and is composable with third-party platforms, reducing adoption friction for enterprises managing complex multi-system environments.

Overcoming costly logistics blind spots

Enterprises today spend five to ten percent of revenue on transportation, yet logistics remains one of the hardest costs to govern. Data is fragmented across carriers, regions, legacy systems and spreadsheets. The result: logistics teams in reactive mode, unable to act on data they cannot see, trust, or compare. For large manufacturers and logistics providers, a one-percent inefficiency in freight spend can represent tens or hundreds of millions of dollars in avoidable annual cost. Against a global logistics market valued above $9 trillion today and projected to approach $20 trillion within the decade, the industry needs structural transformation, not incremental automation.

IFS.ai Logistics addresses this directly across four capability areas:

AI-driven transport planning and carrier selection replace manual decision-making with intelligence-led optimization across modes, legs, and trade lanes.

Zero-touch automated execution eliminates booking errors and operational overhead with real-time shipment visibility and intelligent exception handling.

A finance-grade freight audit engine validates every invoice at line-item level, applying automated GL coding, surfacing billing discrepancies, and managing dispute workflows to recover leakage.

A network intelligence and simulation layer enables continuous what-if scenario modelling, from carrier strategy and cost forecasting to emissions planning and procurement consolidation.

Underpinning all four capabilities is a logistics-native data model that standardizes and harmonizes fragmented transport data into a single trusted intelligence layer with one source of truth for reporting, forecasting, and continuous network improvement.

Philip Ashton, President, IFS.ai Logistics, commented: "Logistics is one of the largest, most frequently disrupted and least-governed cost categories in global industry, and the consequences show up directly in EBITDA. Over the last five years we have seen that when AI is applied at scale, directly inside specific industry applications, like enterprise logistics operations, customers can capture value within weeks – they begin to protect margin, improve service reliability, and increase operational agility. With IFS.ai Logistics, this is exactly what we are delivering: an AI-driven platform that closes the loop between every operational logistics decision and its financial consequence. This is Industrial AI applied where it matters most."

The launch of IFS.ai Logistics builds on IFS's continued expansion across the physical supply chain. Alongside solutions such as the recently acquired IFS Softeon for warehouse management and fulfillment, IFS.ai Logistics introduces an intelligence layer that connects transport planning, automated execution, freight audit, and network optimization. Together, these capabilities help organizations create a more connected flow of materials and goods from warehouse operations through to final delivery, enabling more informed decisions across inventory, fulfillment, carrier selection, transport execution, and freight cost management.

Keith Kirkpatrick, VP & Research Director, The Futurum Group, commented: "Futurum's research shows that nearly half of enterprise decision-makers are planning agentic AI deployments in supply chain management, and the supply chain software segment is accelerating toward double-digit annual growth through 2031. Yet the current vendor landscape remains dominated by legacy planning and execution tools that were never designed for AI-native intelligence. IFS.ai Logistics addresses a genuine market gap - bringing closed-loop AI across transport planning, execution, audit, and optimization into a single platform. For industrial enterprises spending five to ten percent of revenue on freight and transportation, the ability to connect every logistics decision to its financial consequence is transformational."

IFS.ai Logistics is available now. For more information or to request a demonstration, visit: IFS.ai Logistics | AI for Logistics Transport Cost and Control.(Opens in a new tab)

The announcement comes at the first event in IFS's global Connect 2026 series, where IFS customers and partners come together to accelerate Industrial AI adoption from concept to competitive advantage. IFS Connect events are scheduled globally throughout 2026 – learn more: IFS Connect(Opens in a new tab)

