Doral Renewables Achieves Commercial Operation at Great Bend Solar in Ohio

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doral Renewables, a leading, U.S. utility-scale solar and battery storage developer and independent power producer announced today that its Great Bend Solar project has achieved commercial operation (COD) pursuant to the terms of its Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) as of Tuesday, January 6, 2026. The project was Placed in Service and achieved Substantial Completion in December 2025.

The 48 MW project, located in Meigs County, is situated on the Great Bend of the Ohio River, near the state border with West Virginia. Great Bend Solar has a long term PPA with a major offtaker, supporting stable project operations over time.

"We're very excited that we have achieved commercial operation of this facility," said Amit Nadkarni, SVP of Project and Asset Management at Doral. "As demand for electricity continues to rise, this facility will provide reliable and affordable power necessary to maintain grid stability and keep our communities running."

A project of this size can support over 9,000 American homes and is expected to contribute more than $400,000 annually in new tax revenue to Meigs County, supporting essential local services and providing significant benefit to the nearby economy. Nadkarni continued, "We are grateful for the support of the local community and our partners who helped bring this vision to life."

About Doral Renewables

Doral Renewables is a Philadelphia-based developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy assets throughout the United States. Our solar and storage development portfolio comprises nearly 18 GW, which includes nearly 450 MW currently in operation and 1,500 MW under construction. Doral Renewables operates in 18 states and across five electricity markets. With a strong focus on community engagement, we aim to integrate agrivoltaics practices throughout our pipeline, creating additional opportunities for farming communities. Our team of global partners includes the Doral Group, Migdal Group, Clean Air Generation, APG, and Apollo Funds. Learn more at doral-llc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

