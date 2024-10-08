Dorel Selects 3D Cloud for 3D Product Visualization and Lifestyle Imagery

Dorel CIO: "3D Cloud Room Planner brings scale and simplicity to our visual content production workflow. It will help us to better support our retailers and partners."

MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorel Home, a division of Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A), a global leader in home products, has partnered with 3D Cloud, a leader in 3D product visualization for furniture. This strategic collaboration aims to enhance Dorel's 3D product visualization capabilities. By improving the efficiency and flexibility of Dorel's internal 3D and marketing teams, this partnership will enable them to produce high-quality lifestyle imagery tailored to the specific needs of dealers and partners.

"3D Cloud has proven themselves as a leader in 3D solutions for the home furnishings industry." -- John White, CIO Post this Partnering with 3D Cloud gives Dorel the tools to scale 3D visualization efforts, with potential benefits in content syndication and strengthened relationships with major retailers. The 3D Cloud Room Planner allows Dorel’s teams to create a wide range of lifestyle renders with significantly greater speed and flexibility versus CGI, reducing costs and accelerating time to market.

"The 3D Cloud Room Planner brings scale and simplicity to our visual content production workflow," said John White, CIO of Dorel Industries. "It will help us better support our retailers and partners by providing more efficient and tailored imagery faster than ever before."

Dorel's decision to implement the 3D Cloud Room Planner addresses current workflow challenges, offering a streamlined approach to internal processes. The tool allows Dorel's teams to create a wide range of lifestyle renders with significantly greater speed and flexibility compared to CGI, reducing costs and accelerating time to market.

The 3D Cloud Room Planner tool will be utilized internally to produce lifestyle imagery that aligns with the specific requirements of Dorel's stakeholders. Although the tool will not be available for public access, it will play a crucial role in meeting the needs of dealers and partners, ensuring that Dorel's visual content remains relevant and adaptable.

While Dorel has a vast catalog of products that they plan to add to their 3D Cloud Room Planner, the initial rollout of the new 3D Cloud workflow will focus on indoor furniture. This partnership is expected to provide Dorel with the necessary tools to scale their 3D visualization efforts, with potential benefits in content syndication and strengthened relationships with major retailers. Dorel plans to roll out the tools internally in the first half of 2025.

Dorel Home plans to continue to scale its 3D program with other 3D Cloud visualization tools such as AR and product renders. Brands that will benefit from these advancements include Ameriwood Home, DHP Furniture, Signature Sleep, Systembuild Evolution, CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan, Novogratz, and Mr. Kate.

Dorel products can be found at major retailers in the United States and Canada. Retailers partnering with 3D Cloud will be able to subscribe to Dorel content for their own product imagery and 3D applications.

"3D Cloud has proven themselves as a leader in 3D solutions for the home furnishings industry, from their top-tier 3D Commerce Summit – the industry's leading educational program for retailers – to their unmatched expertise in 3D digital asset management and rendering," said White.

"Dorel is a leading manufacturer of home furnishings in North America. Their team has done their due diligence and are laser-focused on results. We're excited to partner with them on this important initiative," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud.

About Dorel Industries Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother's Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US $1.4 billion and employs approximately 3,900 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

About 3D Cloud

3D Cloud is the 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization and the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications such as 3D product configurators, 3D room planners, and WebAR from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud Virtual Reality, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Instant Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, Kingfisher plc, Bob's Discount Furniture, Macy's, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

