Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Date

Dorian LPG Ltd.

Oct 24, 2019, 16:01 ET

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) (the "Company" or "Dorian LPG"), a leading owner and operator of modern and ECO very large gas carriers ("VLGCs"), will issue a news release on Thursday, October 31, 2019 prior to the market open, announcing its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-407-9716, or for international callers, 1-201-493-6779, and requesting to be joined into the Dorian LPG call.

A replay will be available at 1:00 p.m. ET the same day and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13696130. The replay will be available until November 7, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available under the investors section at www.dorianlpg.com.

About Dorian LPG Ltd.

Dorian LPG is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company and a leading owner and operator of modern VLGCs.  Dorian LPG's fleet currently consists 23 modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Stamford, Connecticut, USA; London, United Kingdom; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Athens, Greece.

