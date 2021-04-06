Doris Albiez Joins Converge European Advisory Board

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a global platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solution providers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Doris Albiez to the Company's European Advisory Board. Doris is a highly experienced executive who has served in various national and international roles. She has previously led international teams at IBM & Dell Technologies and is known as a growth generator and transformational leader in her space.

"I am looking forward to being part of Converge and its expansion into the European market," stated Doris Albiez. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and contacts in Europe to help Converge develop its already successful North American technology presence in Europe."

"The addition of Doris to Converge's European Advisory Board will greatly enhance the Company's ability to expand into the European technology space," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "Doris will primarily assist with acquisitions and executing Converge's Cloud sales strategy in Europe. We are thrilled to have her on our team as we look to achieve our goal of European expansion in 2021."

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled, Hybrid IT solution provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

