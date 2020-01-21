Doritos Brings The Chill To Super Bowl LIV In A 'Cool Ranch' Western Showdown Headlined By Lil Nas X, Sam Elliott & Billy Ray Cyrus

Fans were able to get a first glimpse of the commercial in a teaser video Doritos dropped last week that brought them straight to the scene of a country Western town named "The Cool Ranch." Known from a wide array of work — including many Western films — Sam Elliott recited the lyrics to "Old Town Road," leaving fans guessing what comes next. Today, Doritos is dropping a new teaser titled "Bassquake" on its social channels that helps fans start to put the pieces together. We see Lil Nas X riding his stallion into town on a saddle customized to blast tunes from its speakers, so fans know that something big is coming their way to celebrate the launch of the new Doritos Cool Ranch — the same fan-favorite flavor packed with even more cool seasoning. What will go down in the wild wild west? Time will only tell.

"Fans have come to expect Doritos to show up big with our Super Bowl advertising, and since we're making Doritos Cool Ranch even cooler this year, we knew we had to enlist the help of a few of the coolest and most popular voices of the past year," said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Frito-Lay North America. "Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus are as iconic of a duo as it gets to help us introduce the new power punch to one of our most beloved flavors — Cool Ranch. Pair them with legendary actor Sam Elliott and you get pure country ranch magic in a commercial that's bound to get our fans amped on game day."

A Decorated Super Bowl History

Doritos has become a recognized staple of Super Bowl advertising with some of the most memorable commercials over the past decade and a half. More recently, the brand has tapped the world's biggest names in music and entertainment to star in its TV spots, bringing fans never-before-seen music collaborations that have helped catapult Doritos to the top of most Super Bowl ad rankings — from its #Spitfire lip-sync rap battle campaign in Super Bowl LII with MTN DEW®, to last year's #NowItsHot campaign that saw iconic music hits remixed with a Flamin' Hot twist. And of course, the Crash the Super Bowl era saw countless consumer-created Doritos ads rank No. 1 on numerous polls.

Doritos Cool Ranch

The 2020 TVC will be the first time that the beloved Cool Ranch flavor gets the spotlight in a Doritos Super Bowl ad. As one of the most popular Doritos flavors for decades, Doritos Cool Ranch has become a staple snack in chip fans' pantries around the world. Now, Doritos is bringing fans into a new era of cool in 2020 by launching a revamped Doritos Cool Ranch that's packed with even more Cool Ranch flavor — it's the same great flavor everyone loves, now with more "cool" seasoning.

About Lil Nas X & Old Town Road

In the span of just one year, 20-year-old Lil Nas X has gone from an aspiring artist crashing with siblings in Atlanta to one of the biggest stars in music today. Born Montero Lamar Hill, Lil Nas X created his genre-shattering song "Old Town Road" in December 2018, bringing to life a song that would forever change the music industry and touch lives across the globe. Fueled by a remix with Billy Ray Cyrus and many viral moments in culture throughout the year, the song rose to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in April 2019 and held the spot for 19 consecutive weeks, becoming the longest-running song to stay top the chart in its history. "Old Town Road" has been recognized with a CMA Award, an American Music Award, a Teen Choice Award, 2 BET Hip-Hop Awards, 2 MTV Video Music Awards, the Smithsonian American Ingenuity Award for Youth, and an Apple Music Award. The Diamond-certified track has accumulated 3.1 Billion global streams and over 800 Million video views to date, while also landing on various 'Best Songs of the Year' lists from Billboard, PAPER, TIME, LA Times, Complex, Vice and more.

In June 2019, he also released his debut EP called 7. The eclectic collection featured 8 new tracks that ranged from mainstream rap and pop styles to alternative rock. The song "Rodeo" included a cameo from Cardi B, while second single "Panini" went on to hit #1 at Rhythm radio and received a remix from DaBaby. To cap his banner year, Lil Nas X was nominated for six Grammy Awards including Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Album of the Year, and is currently at work on his debut album via Columbia Records.

