DORITOS™ HACKS FOOTBALL HISTORY: Was Ronaldo's Iconic 2002 Haircut a Secret Triangle?

SÃO PAULO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the summer of 2002, Brazil's Ronaldo Nazário took the pitch with a haircut that would become as legendary as his goals. For 24 years, the "half-moon" style was considered a tactical distraction to shift the media's focus away from his injuries. Today, DORITOS™ is rewriting that history with a bold proposition: It wasn't a half-moon. It was a triangle.

In a masterful display of Cultural Hacking, DORITOS™ (PepsiCo) has launched "The Triangle Theory," a campaign that reframes one of football's greatest visual mysteries as a "lost" marketing stunt from the early 2000s. By blending nostalgia with investigative satire, the brand suggests that its iconic shape has been influencing global culture longer than anyone realized.

The Anatomy of a Conspiracy

The campaign bypassed traditional advertising in favor of an Earned Media strategy. It began with "leaked" archival footage on social media, sparking a wildfire of conspiracy theories among fans from all the generations and football purists. The narrative gained mainstream legitimacy when TNT Sports dedicated segments to the "new evidence," featuring experts and commentators debating whether the "Fenômeno" had been a secret brand ambassador all along.

The heart of the campaign is a 12-minute investigative mockumentary . Part thriller, part dry comedy, the film features interviews with sports historians, stylists, and Ronaldo himself. His performance sits perfectly on the edge of truth and fiction, leaving the audience with the ultimate question: "Could this actually be true?"

To seal the "theory," DORITOS™ released the "Lost Ad of 2002"—a commercial meticulously crafted with the lo-fi aesthetic, grainy textures and vintage editing of the era. It's a piece of brand entertainment that bridges two decades of identity through a single geometric shape.

"With 'The Triangle Theory', we are betting on a creative narrative, leveraging the trending topic and exploring one of our brand's core elements: the triangle", says Cecília Dias, Marketing VP at PepsiCo Brazil. "DORITOS™ has always had this bold essence, and by bringing Ronaldo into this campaign, we reinforce this brand value in an irreverent way".

By blurring the lines between sports documentary and satire, DORITOS™ has successfully dominated the cultural conversation, proving that Brand Bravery is the most effective way to capture the modern consumer's attention.

SOURCE PepsiCo