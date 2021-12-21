Doritos® Unleashes New Flamin' Hot® Cool Ranch®

From the original Cheetos® Crunchy Flamin' Hot to this latest Doritos' innovation, the Flamin' Hot line-up of snacks has exploded over the years with products like Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho and Doritos Flamin' Hot Limon, providing consumers with the perfect combination of delicious heat. Fans have even taken it a step further — embracing the flavorful franchise as more than a spicy sensation – and making it an attitude. One that, if you allow it, pushes you to reject the status quo and embrace your inner edge.

"Doritos is no stranger to bold – whether it's bold flavor, bold experiences or our bold fans that embody the Flamin' Hot attitude," said Caio Correa, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "With new Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch, we took a legacy flavor that has been beloved for generations and injected it with a spicy new edge to bring consumers a tasting experience that's on truly Another Level®."

As one of the most popular Doritos flavors for decades, Doritos Cool Ranch has become a staple snack in chip fans' pantries around the world. In 2020, Doritos introduced fans to a new era of cool by launching a revamped Doritos Cool Ranch, made with even more "cool" seasoning. Today, Cool Ranch is stepping into the fire, as the latest product to join the Flamin' Hot line-up.

Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch will launch just in time for the new year and can be found on store shelves at retailers nationwide. The product is available in 9.25oz bags for $4.79 and 2.75oz bags for $2.19. For more information, please visit Doritos.com.

About Doritos

Doritos believes there's boldness in everyone. We champion those who are true to themselves, who live life fully engaged and take bold action by stepping outside of their comfort zone and pushing the limits. Doritos is one of many Frito-Lay North America brands – the $17 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America