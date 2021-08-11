WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/dormakaba-Recalls-Delayed-Egress-Locks-Due-to-Risk-of-Entrapment-in-an-Emergency

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Delayed Egress Locks

Hazard: The lockset can fail to open, posing an entrapment hazard and inability to vacate a location in an emergency.

Remedy: Repair

Facilities using the recalled locks should contact the firm for instructions on receiving a free repair of the firmware by a technician.

Consumer Contact:

dormakaba at 800-265-6630 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at [email protected] or online at dormakaba.us and search for "recall" or "DE8310" for more information or here.

Recall Details

Units: About 2,400

Description:

This recall involves dormakaba Delayed Egress Locks with model number DE8310 found on the inside of the wiring cavity cover plate. These locks detect when pressure is applied to a door and are set with a release delay of 15 or 30 seconds. The recalled locks include an internal or external alarm sounder, key switch for reset and override, and a building code sign for single out swinging doors. Delayed egress locks are typically used on perimeter exit doors and internal fire doors to discourage or delay unauthorized exit while providing a safe means of escape during a fire or other catastrophic emergency.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received reports of 56 incidents with the recalled locks. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Installed by contractors nationwide from October 2019 through March 2021 for between $1,200 and $1,400.

Importer: dormakaba USA Inc., of Indianapolis, Ind.

Manufacturer: Shanghai One Top Corporation, of Shanghai, China

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.gov.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.

- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist.

Release Number: 21-177

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

www.cpsc.gov

