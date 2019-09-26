Dormie Network Welcomes Ron Philo, PGA Professional, to Victoria National

In his new role, Philo will lead the team responsible for hosting the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, a tournament he played in 1994 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club just outside of Portland, Ore., when it was sponsored by Nike. He is dedicated to elevating Victoria National's level of service to match its #43 Best Golf Course in America distinction, as named by Golf Digest earlier this year.

"We have this unique opportunity to be stewards of our members and provide a level of comfort that makes them feel like they're in their own homes," said Philo. "From arrival to return, our focus is anticipating their needs."

Ron most recently served as the Director of Golf for Sawgrass Country Club in Florida, and previously held the position of Director of Club Operations at Stowe Mountain Club in Vermont.

He also has extensive experience at other respected facilities, including Hudson National Golf Club in New York and Amelia Island Plantation in Florida. An accomplished instructor and player, Ron earned Player of the Year and Section Champion numerous times in various sections of the PGA, appeared in seven PGA championships, and was the PGA of America Professional National Champion in 2006.

"Ron joins us with a background of providing extraordinarily memorable experiences serving at top private clubs, while sharing the passion for world-class hospitality," said Phil Owenby, Dormie Network Chief Development Officer. "His positive personality will lead to developing quality member relationships and enhancing team culture."

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Dormie Club in Pinehurst, North Carolina; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; and Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas. Each offers a premier golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure. Learn more at DormieNetwork.com .

