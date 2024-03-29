Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom Announces Opening Dates for Iron Menace

The Fun Will Begin in April

ALLENTOWN, Pa., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northeast's highly anticipated, first-ever dive roller coaster Iron Menace is ready for a dynamic event spanning two weekends prior to the Grand Opening of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom on May 10, 2024.

The park announced today that the public will get a chance to ride the new roller coaster during Preseason Preview Days to be held on April 27th and 28th, as well as May 4th and 5th.

During the event guests will get the chance to experience Iron Menace. Plus, enjoy early access to select rides and coasters.

"We are thrilled to open Iron Menace to the public early and offer these Preseason Preview Days," said Jessica Naderman, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom's vice president and general manager. "We know that the extra two weekends will help our guests fall in love faster with a breathtaking roller coaster that is unlike anything in our region."

Passholder Preview Days for qualifying passholders will be held in advance, more information to be released at a later date.

With a 95-degree, 160-foot drop and four inversions, Iron Menace is sure to provide a unique thrill for guests this season.

Dorney Park's Opening Day is scheduled for Friday, May 10th.

To buy a ticket to Dorney's Preseason Preview Days or for more information about Iron Menace, guests can go to dorneypark.com.

Multimedia Assets for Iron Menace and Dorney Park:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/rss7zq7xxzpmp87oxdq8w/h?rlkey=or6ncxjjeb41sf9bhffyak5or&dl=0

About Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom offers Pennsylvania's best value - Two Great Parks All in One. With over 100 rides, shows, and attractions, guests can enjoy seven thrilling roller coasters, the largest collection of kids' rides in Planet Snoopy™, and one of the country's top-ranked water parks, featuring 26 exhilarating water slides and two giant wave pools. Special themed festivals and the region's best Halloween event make Dorney Park the ultimate destination for creating unforgettable memories.

About Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

Dorney Park is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

