Dosch Marshall Real Estate Selects Tegan Digital as Agency of Record

DALLAS, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas-based commercial real estate firm Dosch Marshall Real Estate (DMRE) has partnered with local agency Tegan Digital to serve as an extension of their marketing team and provide supplemental support for ongoing brand initiatives.

"Our mantra as a firm is to stay hungry, humble, and smart in everything we do," said Brad Blanchard, chief data strategist at DMRE. "Tegan exemplifies all these qualities and more with their proven track record and extensive experience working alongside distinguished Texas businesses. We can't wait to get started."

The Texas-based commercial real estate broker has been active in Texas for more than 19 years with over 650 statewide land transactions to date. As DMRE continues to expand its reach across the state and beyond, the partnership with Tegan marks a significant step toward enhancing its brand presence and reaching new audiences effectively.

"We are honored to partner with DMRE," said John Herrington, partner at Tegan. "Not only are they an industry leader, they are an incredible group of people who really care about making a difference in their local communities. We're excited to take their marketing initiatives to a whole new level."

About Dosch Marshall Real Estate (DMRE)

DMRE is a Texas-based commercial real estate firm specializing in land listing and buyer representation. Over the last 19 years, DMRE has sold over $4.4B in total sales volume, totaling over 20,000 acres of land. As the market leader in land brokerage services for multi-family, residential, and industrial land across the state, DMRE is committed to generously giving back to its local communities through its nonprofit 100X Harvest. DMRE has been consistently recognized as a Heavy Hitter in land brokerage by the Business Journal. For more information, visit dmre.com .

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 13 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include PBK, Dallas Museum of Art, Safe Harbor Marinas, and The Legacy Senior Communities. Tegan was named among Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2023. For more information, visit tegan.io .

SOURCE Tegan Digital