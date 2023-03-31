Doseology Announces CEO Transition

KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU7) ("Doseology" or the "Company"), a life sciences company focused on mental health and wellness, announces the resignation of Ralph Olson as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. Pratik (Tiki) Patel has been appointed interim CEO.

Mr. Patel is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over fifteen years of experience in senior accounting and finance roles. He is also the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and will continue to serve in that role.

The Company also announces the resignation of David Lutz as a Director. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Olson and Mr. Lutz for their service and contributions and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

In addition, the Company announces that it has granted 2,450,000 incentive stock options. The options have an exercise price of $0.10 per share, are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant and are subject to regulatory approval.

Finally, with respect to the strategic alternatives process initiated by the Board of Directors and announced on January 23, 2023, the Company confirms that the process is still ongoing. The Company will provide further updates when necessary or appropriate.

On Behalf of Doseology Sciences Inc.

Pratik Patel

Interim Chief Executive Officer

About Doseology Sciences ( CSE: MOOD ) ( OTCQB: DOSEF ) ( FSE: VU7 )

Doseology Sciences Inc. is building a progressive brand focused on mental health and wellness through innovative nutraceutical products. Doseology aims to make a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic by utilizing and developing functional fungi. Doseology's functional mushroom products, including tinctures, powders and supplements, are available on doseology.com .

For further information contact:

Investor Relations: [email protected]

General Inquiries: [email protected]

Telephone: 236-349-0064

Website: doseology.com

