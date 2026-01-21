Doseology Begins Pilot Production of Caffeine-Based Energy Pouches as Feed That Brain® Enters Oral Stimulant Format

KELOWNA, BC, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doseology Sciences Inc. ( CSE: MOOD | PINK: DOSEF | FSE: VU70 ) ("Doseology" or the "Company") a leader in biotechnology-driven consumer products, today announced the initiation of a pilot production run of non-nicotine, caffeine-based energy pouches under its wholly owned Feed That Brain® brand.

Doseology's acquisition of Feed That Brain was a strategic decision rooted in alignment with a consumer demographic the Company views as increasingly influential in shaping the future of the oral stimulant category. The brand was built for modern, performance-minded consumers who value intention, control, and thoughtful design in the products they use — characteristics that align closely with Doseology's vision for next-generation stimulation.

Under Doseology's ownership, Feed That Brain now serves as a platform brand within the Company's broader oral stimulant strategy, supporting disciplined evaluation of new delivery formats that emphasize measured, predictable energy rather than excess or intensity.

The pilot represents an early step in Doseology's strategy to expand its oral stimulant product portfolio and evaluate pouch-based delivery formats within a controlled, data-driven framework. The products included in the pilot contain no nicotine and are designed to deliver measured caffeine-based energy, with an emphasis on predictability, consistency, and user control.

Strategic Pilot for Product and Market Validation

Feed That Brain was originally recognized for its functional gummies and nootropic formulations. Through its integration into Doseology's platform, the brand is now being evaluated as part of a broader initiative to explore non-nicotine oral stimulant formats aligned with evolving consumer preferences.

The pilot program is intended to support product testing, consumer feedback, and operational learning. The focus is on controlled delivery — emphasizing consistency and predictability in how energy is accessed, rather than intensity or rapid stimulation. Insights from the pilot are expected to inform future formulation, delivery design, and commercialization decisions.

"This pilot reflects a disciplined and intentional approach to evaluating new product formats within our platform," said Tim Corkum, President & COO of Doseology. "Feed That Brain brings a strong foundation in functional product design, and this initiative allows us to assess caffeine-based, pouch-format energy delivery under a measured and compliant framework."

Delivery Format Considerations

Unlike traditional energy beverages, pouch-based formats offer a non-liquid, portion-based, unitized approach to caffeine delivery that does not rely on sugar, carbonation, or large-volume consumption. Pouches are designed for controlled, unitized use, allowing consumers to better manage timing and intake in a discreet and portable format.

Doseology's pilot is intended to evaluate how these delivery characteristics influence user experience and behavior in a caffeine-based oral format, rather than to compare performance outcomes versus other energy products.

Positioning Within a Global Energy-Focused Category

The global market for energy-focused consumer products continues to expand across multiple formats. According to Grand View Research, the global energy drinks market — a leading segment within the broader energy category — was estimated at approximately USD $79.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to exceed USD $125 billion by 2030, reflecting sustained consumer demand for energy-oriented products.

At the same time, consumer and regulatory scrutiny around sugar content, portion size, and excess consumption has contributed to growing interest in alternative formats for caffeine intake. As energy drinks face scrutiny for sugar and excess, smaller companies are increasingly testing alternative ways people consume caffeine — with an emphasis on control rather than intensity.

Against this backdrop, Doseology's pilot reflects an effort to evaluate how pouch-based delivery formats — independent of nicotine — may be applied to caffeine-based energy use cases, emphasizing control, consistency, and user choice in how energy is accessed. The pilot is exploratory in nature and does not represent a commercial launch.

"Feed That Brain was created to support focus and performance in everyday life," said Joseph Mimran, co-founder of Feed That Brain and an equity holder of Doseology Sciences Inc. "I'm encouraged by Doseology's disciplined approach to product development, regulatory compliance, and brand building as this next chapter unfolds."

Pilot Scope and Next Steps

The Feed That Brain pilot run is expected to be introduced through a limited direct-to-consumer initiative within the coming weeks, with timing to be announced by management. The pilot is designed to generate real-world insights and operational feedback, supporting Doseology's broader objectives to refine delivery formats, strengthen commercialization capabilities, and evaluate scalable pathways for future product development.

About Doseology Sciences Inc. ( CSE: MOOD | PINK: DOSEF | FSE: VU70 )

Doseology Sciences Inc. operates in the oral stimulant sector as a next-generation platform focused on rethinking how consumers access energy and stimulation through better-for-you formats. The Company emphasizes product innovation, intellectual property development, capacity ownership, and disciplined commercial execution, and pursues measured growth through internal development and selective strategic acquisitions.

For more information:

doseology.com

feedthatbrain.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Chris Jackson

CEO, Director

Doseology Sciences Inc.

Investor & Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 604.908.3095

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company's prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law. For more information, investors should review the Company's filings which are available on SEDAR+.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858641/5728325/Doseology_Sciences_Inc_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Doseology Sciences Inc.