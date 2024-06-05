Dossier Brings The South of France to NYC with First Ever Pop-Up Store June 6 - June 9 in the Heart of Nolita

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dossier , a digitally native fragrance house, is bringing the South of France to NYC's Nolita neighborhood with the brand's first-ever immersive pop-up experience. Beginning tomorrow Thursday, June 6, 2024, through Sunday, June 9, 2024, Dossier will open up shop at 262 Elizabeth Street, where customers can shop from a curated assortment of Dossier best-sellers, test new launches and experience the brand in a Provençal market-inspired setting.

Teaser of the Dossier pop-up located at 262 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY.

"We're excited to give our customers a way to experience the Dossier fragrance house in real life," says Sergio Tache, Founder and CEO of Dossier. "Five years ago, we started Dossier right here in New York City, across the bridge in a small office in Gowanus, to offer customers high-quality, luxury perfumes without the brand tax at an accessible price."

"We hope our customers in the New York tri-state area are excited to have the chance to smell and discover their new favorite Dossier scents while enjoying a bit of our French roots and our fragrance house that's connected to Paris and Grasse, right here in NYC," Tache shares.

During the 4-day pop-up experience, customers can test and purchase an assortment of Dossier perfumes from Dossier Impressions, the brand's designer inspired-by fragrances, and Dossier Originals, the brand's independently-crafted blends. Those who RSVP at dossier.co will receive a free 50 ml bottle of perfume with any purchase when they show their confirmation at checkout and will be entered to win a free Dossier perfume monthly for a year. Merchandise designed exclusively for the pop-up will also be available for sale.

The pop-up will also host a different activation daily with the following schedule:

Thursday (6/6): Engraving by Christigraphy. Customers who purchase perfume can have names, initials, or dates hand engraved on their perfume cap.

Friday (6/7): Embroidery by APPRVL. All purchases come with a free limited edition tote bag, which is available for complimentary embroidery.

Saturday (6/8): Custom hand-painted bottles by The Intuitive Creative. NYC-based artist Sara B. Yo will be live painting an assortment of Dossier products. 9 products will be gifted via a post-pop-up giveaway for those who shopped at the pop-up.

Sunday (6/9): Live painting. Customers can stop by throughout the day to see the live canvas painting's evolution. The final artwork will be shared on Dossier's social media channels.

"We're thrilled to bring a piece of the South of France to NYC and meet our customers face-to-face! Opening day is a special one because it's the official launch of our newest fragrance, Neroli Romance: Wedding Edition," says Ines Guien, VP of Operations at Dossier. "This fragrance is so close to my heart as it was created by my team for my wedding day and is inspired by my hometown in the South of France. I'm so happy we get to bring a bit of our world to our customers. I hope they enjoy the fragrance and the space we've curated with them in mind."

The Dossier pop-up will be open at 262 Elizabeth Street, New York, NY 10012, from June 6th through June 9th, from 11 am - 7 pm. Follow Dossier on Instagram at @dossierpefumes for real-time updates.

About Dossier:

Founded in 2019, Dossier is a modern fragrance house crafting luxury perfumes using premium-quality ingredients and all the same traditional practices as your favorite designer perfumeries–––minus the excessive markups. Dossier has three core collections: Dossier Impressions (designer-inspired), Dossier Originals (in-house exclusives), and Dossier Home (designer-inspired scents room diffusers and candles) - all created in Grasse, France. Dossier fragrances are PETA-certified, cruelty-free, made with all non-toxic ingredients, and use 100% recyclable packaging made from recycled materials.

